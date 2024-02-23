Scottie Barnes Net Worth: How Much Is the Raptors Star Worth in 2024?

Scottie Barnes is an American professional basketball player who plays as a shooting guard for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. Barnes was selected as a fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and was named the Rookie of the Year in 2022. Barnes has also made his first All-Star appearance this year in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Many fans have often wanted to know more about the young star, especially details concerning his net worth or the other aspects of his life. In this article, we deep dive into knowing more about the young Raptors sensation, who has been causing waves in the NBA with his performances for his team.

Date of Birth August 1, 2001 Age 22 Net Worth $3 million (estimated) Nationality American Martial Status Single

Early Life

Scottie Barnes was born on August 1, 2001, in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to his bio on the Montverde Academy page, Barnes was raised by his mom, Kathalyn Wilkins, and he has two brothers as his siblings. Barnes’s father is of Jamaican descent, and many of his relatives are Canadian.

High School and College

During his freshman year, Barnes played for the Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. He led his school to a 19-8 record and the 5A regional semifinals, which earned him the All-Area second team and MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors.

Barnes soon transferred to NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale, Flordia, where he led his team to a 36-2 record to help them win their first 5A state title. In his junior season, Barnes averaged 13.1 points, seven rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game to lead his team to a second 5A state title.

He moved to Montverde Academy during his senior year, joining the likes of top recruits such as Cade Cunningham and Day’Ron Sharpe. Barnes averaged 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game and helped Montverde achieve a 25-0 record. Barnes received All-American first-team honors from MaxPreps and SportsIllustrated. He was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit. However, all these games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barnes became a consensus five-star recruit and was considered the fourth-best player in the 2020 recruiting class by ESPN. He received offers from Kentucky, Miami (Florida), and Oregon, eventually choosing Florida State as his alma mater. During college, Barnes averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 4 rebounds per game and earned the ACC Freshman of the Year, ACC Sixth Man of the Year, and third-team All-ACC honors.

NBA Career

Scottie Barnes was the fourth-overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in 2021. In his rookie season, Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while scoring several career-high stats. Barnes was named the Rookie of the Year by the NBA and was named to the All-Rookie first-team in 2022. In 2024, Barnes played his first All-Star game after being named as an injury replacement player by Commissioner Adam Silver following the injuries of Julius Randle and Joel Embiid.

Salary

Scottie Barnes is signed on a 4-year, $33,064,660 contract with the Toronto Raptors, earning him an average annual salary of $8,226,165. At the end of the 2023-24 season, Barnes is estimated to earn $8,008,680 while carrying a cap hit and a dead cap value of the same amount.

Net Worth

While there is no credible source to confirm this information, the consensus among several sources and fans estimates that Scottie Barnes’s net worth in 2024 is around $3 million.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many 3-pointers does Scottie Barnes average?

Shooting three-pointers, as of now, is Scottie Barnes’ biggest weakness. Throughout his basketball career, Barnes has shot below 30% from three, averaging just 27.5% of his threes in college and 29.0% from beyond the arc in his NBA career.

Does Scottie Barnes have a ring?

No, Scottie Barnes has not won an NBA championship yet.

Where is Scottie Barnes from?

Scottie Barnes was born and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida.

What is Scottie Barnes’s career-high?

Barnes put up a career-high 32 points in a 122-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10, 2023.