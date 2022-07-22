“We’re selling Joel Embiid’s a** immediately!”: Scottie Barnes roasts $147 million Sixers star after pulling his NBA 2K22 card

Scottie Barnes remains merciless when talking about Joel Embiid as he hilariously says he’s selling his card on NBA 2K22.

Scottie Barnes has become quite the point of contention in NBA media over the past few weeks. His stellar rookie campaign being topped off with Rookie of the Year honors has led him to be front and center for potential trade packages for Brooklyn’s disgruntled superstar, Kevin Durant.

Of course, the Toronto Raptors know what they have in the FSU alum and have stated very clearly he would not be included in a single trade regardless of the magnitude of the player they would get in return.

Despite looking towards a soft re-build after losing their 2019 Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, that very same year, they managed to make the Playoffs this past season. They would play the Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid in the first round.

After going down 0-3 to the Sixers, Pascal Siakam and company would rally back to force a Game 6. unfortunately for them, they would get blown out by 30+ points and lose the series.

Also read: “Raptors will not give up Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant”: Toronto hold their #4 pick from 2021 untouchable in trade talks with Nets

Scottie Barnes after pulling Joel Embiid in 2K.

NBA players have begun streaming content online these past few years. Guys like Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Dennis Schroder, amongst several others have shared their gaming experience with the world. Scottie Barnes has started to do the same and has gained quite the following on Twitch with 15,000 followers.

In one particular stream of his where he was opening packs on NBA 2K22, he goes on to pull a Diamond Joel Embiid with a 98 overall rating. Quite the card for anybody to have on their roster. Instead of rejoicing, Barnes hilariously said that he would be ‘selling his a** immediately’.

This led to speculation that Scottie Barnes is still salty over the fact that his Raps lost in 6 to Embiid’s Sixers this past postseason. In all honesty, there’s nothing wrong with that. Any team would want their young star to feel remorse and anger towards a loss and to not take it in stride.

If Masai Ujiri does not cave into the temptation of trading for Kevin Durant, it’ll be interesting to see how Scottie develops as a sophomore on a team full of agile, floor-spacing and defensively adept 6’9 guys.

Also read: “I still can’t believe we missed all those layups!”: Tyrese Maxey reminisces the awful shooting display he put up with Scottie Barnes at the 2022 All-Star Weekend