Basketball

“We’re selling Joel Embiid’s a** immediately!”: Scottie Barnes roasts $147 million Sixers star after pulling his NBA 2K22 card

“We’re selling Joel Embiid’s a** immediately!”: Scottie Barnes roasts $147 million Sixers star after pulling his NBA 2K22 card
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Port of Spain cricket ground weather: Queen's Park Oval weather forecast in Port of Spain 1st ODI IND vs WI
Next Article
Shikhar Dhawan century in ODI full list: Shikhar Dhawan ODI centuries in cricket
NBA Latest Post
“We’re selling Joel Embiid’s a** immediately!”: Scottie Barnes roasts $147 million Sixers star after pulling his NBA 2K22 card
“We’re selling Joel Embiid’s a** immediately!”: Scottie Barnes roasts $147 million Sixers star after pulling his NBA 2K22 card

Scottie Barnes remains merciless when talking about Joel Embiid as he hilariously says he’s selling…