“Go Where You Get the Flowers You Deserve”: Dwight Howard Cheers on DeMarcus Cousins Ahead of ‘New Chapter’ in Taiwan

DeMarcus Cousins recently became a part of the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the T1 League. The former NBA Champion has decided to take his talents overseas, joining the likes of Dwight Howard in Taiwan. In a recently released clip, Cousins can be seen getting swarmed by his fans at the airport, just minutes after he made his way into the country.

Cousins has reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Taiwan Beer Leopards, and reports have pointed to the possibility that Cousins and the Taiwan Beer Leopards might not have a long-term deal on the table just yet.

Regardless of long-term money, Cousins surely received a warm welcome from the fans, a sight which has been a rarity in Cousins’s career in the NBA. But it isn’t just fans who are excited about Boogie’s arrival, as Dwight Howard took to X to welcome his friend to Taiwan.

The tweet from Howard read,

“Go Where you get the flowers you deserve, it’s a big world…we talked about this.”

Taking the overseas route is a smart decision for Cousins, as he might have exhausted his value in the NBA. Cousins last stint in the NBA was back in 2021-22 with the Denver Nuggets. Since his stint with the Nuggets, Cousins has only played a single season of professional basketball (with the Puerto Rican team, the Guaynabo Mets).

Dwight Howard reacts to Cousins signing

Find yourself a friend like Dwight Howard, as the former DPOY was ecstatic for his friend, DeMarcus Cousins when he recently signed his 10-day contract with the Taiwan Beer Leopards. Posting a clip of Boogie to his Instagram, Dwight wrote,

” Let’s Go! Aye…I need to see a Wilt.”

The clip showed Cousins thanking fans for the warm welcome and seemed excited to put on a show for the home crowd during the upcoming games.

But Cousin’s visit to Taiwan couldn’t have just been a coincidence, as Howard has been recruiting his friend for some time now. Just last year, Howard took to X after scoring 84 points in the T1 League. In the tweet, he mentioned Cousins, speculating how many points he would score if Howard was able to score 84.

But comparisons aside, there is undoubtedly a plethora of aging NBA talent who can find a starting position overseas. With the Euroleague and NBL (Australian League) blowing up, the NBA is no longer the only viable League for professional ball players to make a living from. Many like Serge Ibaka, Jordan Llyod, etc. have found their calling in Euroleague, and it is good that athletes at different places are getting their audiences, which they deserve.