DeMarcus Cousins Taking Down Paul Pierce in Creator League Draws Shaquille O’Neal’s Attention

Paul Pierce was known as a lethal scorer during his playing days in the league. While Pierce has multiple accolades to his name, the former NBA player had a tough time against DeMarcus Cousins during his recent visit to The Creators League, which also had Shaquille O’Neal’s attention. In a video now posted to the Creator League’s Twitter/X account, the former pros can be seen going at it.

The former pros first lined up for a money ball-styled three-point contest. Pierce and Cousins both started off hot, making their first four shots of the contest. The Celtics legend was the first to miss as Cousins took a healthy lead entering the end of the contest. Cousins would be crowned the winner of the contest, beating out the 2010 NBA Three-Point champion.

The face-off between the former pros seems to have caught an eye of Shaquille O’Neal as well, with the Lakers Legend even sharing a clip of the duo’s three-point contest on his Instagram.

This wasn’t the last time Pierce and Cousins faced off during the Celtic legend’s visit to the event, as the two laced up for a 3v3 match as well.

Cousins was paired with Cash Nasty and Josh Richard, while Pierce was accompanied by Julian Newman and D’Aydrian Harding. Boogie Cousins proceeded to dominate the field, as he led his team to back-to-back victories against Pierce. Cousins was unstoppable during the contest with Pierce even switching off the big man during the second game. Things only got worse when Newman switched to Cousins, as the former Kings Star went to work against the 5’7 guard.

DeMarcus Cousins’ future

While DeMarcus Cousins is dominating in the Creators League, questions surrounding the legitimacy of his game arise once again. Just a decade ago, Cousins was a perennial center playing for the Sacramento Kings. the 6ft 10 had a dominant run with the Kings, even making 4 All-Star appearances during his tenure with the franchise.

Cousins career in the NBA was cut short due to injuries and locker-room troubles. The Big Man did get a shot at winning a Championship, joining the 2018-2019 Warriors for his penultimate season in the league. Unfortunately for Cousins, an injury bug hit the Warriors during the finals, as the Dubs lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the Championship round.

Currently, Cousins is playing for the Taiwan Beer Leopards in the T1 League. The 33-year-old has also made peace with his time in the NBA, even closing the door on a return to the league.