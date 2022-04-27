“God sitting at home with a play-in banner”: Charles Barkley responds to Kevin Durant taking shots at him on social media

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley responds to Kevin Durant’s tweets accusing the TNT analyst of hypocrisy post his ‘Bus Rider’ comments.

With the Brooklyn Nets being swept 4-0 against the Boston Celtics in the first round, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were undoubtedly going to be at the receiving end of a lot of heat. Widely regarded as the best player on the planet, Durant wasn’t even a shadow of himself in the first-round series.

The two-time Finals MVP shot below 40% from the field and averaged 5.3 TPG in the series against the Cs. It was a rare sight to see the Nets superstar struggle the way he did. Nonetheless, Inside the NBA analyst, Charles Barkley was in no mood to give KD a pass.

“If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talkin’ bout you a champion!” Chuck sounds off on KD’s playoff performance. pic.twitter.com/NSULRff4nD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2022

The Chuckster is not one to mince his words in what seemed like a shot at Durant for his stint with the Warriors. However, Barkley would clarify later, saying that he didn’t call KD a freeloader, adding the superstar was a crucial piece during GSW’s dynasty days.

Nonetheless, Durant was not one to not respond, taking to social media to post pictures of Barkley with his Hall of Fame teammates. KD left no stone unturned to expose Barkley’s alleged hypocrisy.

KD fires back at Chuck 👀 pic.twitter.com/paSNZWFK6p — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2022

With KD’s continuous jibes at Chuck, the latter would address the controversy during a recent episode of Inside the NBA.

Charles Barkley addresses Kevin Durant taking shots at him on social media.

There was no doubt that the cast of Inside the NBA would address KD roasting Barkley on social media. According to NBA analyst Rob Perez, Durant’s tweets gave TNT the ammunition to sit and prepare their antics with their army of producers.

An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday https://t.co/yxHlYT8Efl — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 26, 2022

With Tuesday’s edition of the award-winning show kicking off, the producers gave us a recap of all that went down in the last 24-hours. Nevertheless, Barkley didn’t let the Nets superstar’s comments fly under the radar and would address them in his iconic fashion.

RT Chuck: “you mean a God sitting at home with a play-in banner” in response to KD ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/NPT2rmyRdK — J aka Dirk (@no1DMIARVKS_fan) April 26, 2022

Chuck responds to Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/bqyhddFUmv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2022

Barkley was in no mood to step back from his stance. The Suns MVP had no doubts about KD being a great player but believed things are different when you’re in the bus driver’s seat.

Well, we are expecting an answer from KD soon.