‘Kevin Durant, how could you call yourself a god after that series’: Nets star bursts out on Twitter, challenges Charles Barkley to roast him again

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn Nets recently got swept by the Boston Celtics in a shocking result.

Coming into the series, the Nets were expected to put up a fight. With KD and Kyrie looking in-form in the play-in game as well, it seemed like the Nets were in the right track. But things certainly didn’t pan out well for the team.

With the duo underperforming, especially in game 2 and 3 and Celtics stifling them with a tight-knit defense, the Nets fell off. Given how talented the duo are and considering that they were one of the favorites to win the title this season, a first-round playoff sweep was a shocker for NBA fans and critics alike.

After the sweep, many pundits have been incredibly critical of the Nets, especially taking jibes at Durant and Irving. One of them has been Hall of Famer forward Charles Barkley.

Kevin Durant ready for Charles Barkley and Co. criticisms

Barkley in the NBA on TNT show recently called out Durant for not being able to perform under pressure. Durant certainly didn’t back off and had a series of posts calling out the former Suns’ legend.

While Chuck hasn’t made any comments to the same, it is very likely that the 1991 MVP will have a reply for the Nets’ superstar. But it seems like KD is unfazed by the same.

An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday https://t.co/yxHlYT8Efl — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 26, 2022

After a Twitter user claimed that Barkley might go off on Inside the NBA today, Durant replied, “An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday”

Many fans certainly didn’t have the best impression about the tweet by the ‘Slim Reaper’. Many fans even called KD out for calling himself a god after an embarrassing first-round playoff sweep. But it seems like the 2012 MVP is certainly isn’t going to back down as he had some quirky replies to all the hate.

I don’t get why you guys are so mad at what I call myself. It’s about good affirmations right? Be happy for me https://t.co/DqPhwbd8Gs — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 26, 2022

What the playoffs gotta do with that? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 26, 2022

This is not the first time we are seeing Durant seemingly clapping back at his critics through social media. It will be interesting to see how this new Durant-Barkley saga evolves.

