“Where would Charles Barkley be without Julius Erving and Moses Malone?”: Kevin Durant goes off on Chuck for insinuating he hopped onto Warriors for a free ring

Charles Barkley went at Kevin Durant for being a ‘bus rider’ and not a ‘bus driver’ and Kevin Durant fired back on Instagram.

Lauded as being perhaps the most powerful 7th seed in the history of the NBA, nobody could’ve predicted Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets getting swept in the first round. The Boston Celtics had KD swarmed with defensive stalwarts at all times and led him to shoot merely 38.6% from the field in their 4 games.

Kyrie Irving was no better as he averaged 21.3 points on 44.4% shooting. Even in games where ancillary guys like Seth Curry, Goran Dragic, and Bruce Brown stepped up, the Nets couldn’t pull off a single win. Every single one of their games was decided in the clutch in the series and KD and Kyrie simply could not deliver even once in 4 tries.

With LeBron James having been eliminated from Playoff contention, many were considering Kevin Durant to be the best player in the world alongside the likes of Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, and Giannis.

Also read: “Kevin Durant got swept, and LeBron James didn’t even make the play-in”: Isiah Thomas proposes a rethinking as to who the top current players in the NBA are

However, the climax of this series brought about a new narrative that has people questioning if KD is even better than Jayson Tatum.

Kevin Durant fires back at Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley has never once minced his words and he certainly wasn’t going to do so when talking about Kevin Durant. Their most famous interaction with one another came last season when KD hilariously gave Chuck a one word, deadpan answer during a postgame interview.

This season has given us a gem of equal magnitude. Charles Barkley took to NBAonTNT and compared Durant to a ‘bus rider’ as opposed to being a ‘bus driver’. Barkley essentially insinuated that ‘The Slim Reaper’ has been riding on the coattails of other superstars to get himself championship opportunities.

Charles Barkley goes off on Bus drivers and bus riders for championship teams and specifically talks about Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/DLBqD65kcj — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) April 24, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James and Kevin Durant won the same number of playoff games this year”: NBA analyst Nick Wright questions KD’s best player on the planet status

KD, who’s never been shy to take to social media to express his views on quite nearly anything, uploaded two photos of Charles Barkley on the Houston Rockets. The first saw him beside Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler while the other saw him next to Hakeem and Scottie Pippen.

Charles Barkley called KD a role player so KD really went to his Houston days and posted these. Lmfaoooooo pic.twitter.com/yNkeE8dQ7A — ً (@DurantuIa) April 26, 2022

He would take a 40 minute ‘hiatus’ and then put up more pictures of Charles but this time with his Sixers vets, Moses Malone, Maurice Cheeks, and Julius Erving.

KD continues to go after Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/WUtuaK8TSp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2022

These stories, as everybody’s guessed it, were put up to show that Chuck has also done his fair share of ring-chasing as he joined a team that won back-to-back championships after failing to do it alone with the Sixers and the Suns.

This will surely get brought up on a segment on ‘Inside the NBA’ soon so it’ll be interesting to see how Chuck responds.