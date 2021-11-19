“Going to gay clubs and wearing drag made me feel good”: Dennis Rodman on how awe-inspiring it was to immerse himself in drag culture

Dennis Rodman opens up about the more eccentric parts of his life from his time as an NBA player; everything from drag shows to gay clubs.

Dennis Rodman was undoubtedly one of, if not the most, eccentric athletes the NBA has ever seen step foot on its hardwood. The rebounding savant always needed an outlet, other than basketball, to let out any frustrations he had with life. ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries dedicated 2 full episodes to expand upon the Rodman mythos and what made him tick the way he did.

‘The Worm’ did everything from skip work to go on 48 hour long trips to Las Vegas to getting married to himself, all in the span of perhaps 10 years. It was quite obvious that was intrigued by drag culture in 1990s as he would dress in drag himself, while also attending several drag events.

What is slightly more unknown is that Dennis Rodman would also frequent gay clubs in his spare time, something he admits to doing in this GQ interview of his.

Dennis Rodman on going to gay clubs and drag shows.

Dennis Rodman became so infatuated with drag culture that he began bringing drag queens to his games from time to time. He told GQ:

“In San Antonio, I started going to gay clubs. I started going to drag clubs. I started bringing drag queens to games. When you talk to people in the gay community, someone who does drag, something like that, they’re so f**king happy. They hold their head up so high every f**king day man.”

“I guess it kind of made me have a sense of awareness of like, ‘Man, I used to dress like this as a kid. Wearing a dress made feel good, you know?”

Dennis Rodman would also go on to talk about the Chicago Bulls dynasty he shared alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen while also opening up about his relationships with controversial political leaders.