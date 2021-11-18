“While Kobe Bryant studied Michael Jordan and his game, he couldn’t do what MJ did off the court”: Former Laker Kwame Brown talks about his former teammates and the biggest difference between them

Former Lakers Kwame Brown talks about how Kobe Bryant studied Michael Jordan so religiously, but didn’t follow the off-court stuff

When one thinks of the best players to ever play the game of basketball, 4 out of 5 times, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are there in the list. The two former players are possibly two of the best players to ever play the game of basketball.

Playing the same 2-guard position, Kobe Bryant had the perfect person to keep as a mentor and idol in Michael Jordan. When Kobe was drafted in 1996, MJ was already a 3x NBA Champion. Kobe tried to gain MJ’s attention right off the bat and started learning from His Airness.

Kwame Brown is one of the few people ever to play with both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He played with MJ back when he was in Washington, and then spent 3 seasons with Kobe in LA.

Kwame Brown expresses how Michael Jordan had the upper edge over Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, as we all know, had his strict schedules, which helped him become the great player he was. Michael Jordan, on the other hand, liked to live his life, and was often spotted off-the-court, engaged in various activities.

Kwame Brown, who was on the B High ATL podcast, said,

“On the court, they are the exact same personality, and in the locker room, Kobe couldn’t do what MJ did. I don’t know how MJ was able to move around without security. You could see MJ in the local casino, a local bar with this little short guy. Kobe, on the other hand, not so much, and I didn’t get to see him on a personal side like that. It’s almost like Kobe studied MJ cause they were so similar in practices and when we went for dinners, but that is about that. MJ is just a regular dude; he is a regular guy that can hoop.”

Jordan, as we all know, liked to golf, visit his casinos, and was often spotted at bars. Kobe, on the other hand, was not out and around as much as his idol.