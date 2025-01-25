mobile app bar

“Going to Have to Win Multiple Championships”: Tony Parker Sets High Expectations for Victor Wembanyama

Prateek Singh
Published

Victor Wembanyama (L) and Tony Parker (R)

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

In just one season, Victor Wembanyama has shown the potential to be an all-time great. However, Spurs legend Tony Parker outlined the long and arduous journey the French star has to undergo to be considered among the greatest in the league’s history.

The San Antonio Spurs franchise has one of the strongest legacies in the NBA. They’ve produced world-class players and have won five championships as a dynasty. As per Parker, Wemby needs to focus on hanging many such banners at the Frost Bank Center if he wants to be considered in the same breath as Tim Duncan and other Spurs greats.

During a recent conversation with Ashley Stroehlein on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Parker said, “If Victor wants to be considered as one of the best in history, he’s going to have to create his own legacy. He’s going to have to win multiple championships.”

While winning a title is every hooper’s dream, Wemby being a part of the Spurs organization makes it even more important for him. Parker added, “In the Spurs, that’s what we expect. We’ve won a lot of championships.”

It’s been over a decade since the Spurs won their last trophy. So, with a fresh force leading the charge, it’ll be a good time to start preparing for their sixth title.

Although pulling off a championship-winning season isn’t going to be easy for a team as young as the Spurs, they’re slowly building a roster that will soon compete for the throne. Wemby has made it his mission to win a title very early in his career.

Victor Wembanyama’s championship mission

At the beginning of the new season, Wembanyama spoke on his focus for 2024-25. He stated that his rookie year was more about him getting used to the NBA’s pace and physicality, but now he’s ready for bigger challenges.

He said, “Clearly, getting the taste of the high level of NBA, getting closer to winning a championship because that’s the goal. That’s the long-term goal. Yeah, you know, just enjoying the sport. It’s as simple as that. We always want to reach new levels of performance, and personally, that’s how I feel.”

As desired as an NBA trophy is for any player, there’s something else that Wemby would prefer over the NBA glory. During a segment with Sports Illustrated last year, he was asked, “What would mean more to you: Olympic gold or NBA championship?”

The 21-year-old said, “Olympic gold medal would mean the most right now.”

Wemby seems to have taken the gold medal loss to Team USA to his heart. In his opinion, winning an Olympic gold would be a greater victory because of how rare it has been for any other team except the USA to win it.

