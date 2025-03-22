When Kobe Bryant Hit Back at President Obama After His Trash Talk Involving 2011 MVP Derrick Rose

Basketball is a game won in the trenches. It takes grit, determination, talent, agility, and a small part of luck. But talking smack is also in the game’s lifeblood, and few were better at the gift of gab than Kobe Bryant. In fact, the Black Mamba once even traded shots with President Barack Obama in the most public setting imaginable.

In 2010, Kobe helped lead the Lakers to a back-to-back championship ring, which prompted a visit to the White House to meet with the president. Obama, a born and bred Chicagoan who was an obvious Bulls fanatic, was in office at the time and took the opportunity to shoot some shots on the Mamba.

“Looks like Rose may have your number,” the 44th president quipped, suggesting that superstar Derrick Rose would be handing the Lakers in the following season. Bryant laughed, as did the other players in the room.

But Kobe didn’t hesitate and flexed a pretty hard come back at Barack. “If he (Rose) calls that number, I’ll be sure to pick up after the fifth ring,” the 18-time All-Star stated with confidence.

Kobe was referencing his five championship rings as a member of the Lakers, an accolade that had escaped the Bulls since the iconic Jordan era in the mid-90s. It would be the last championship Bryant would win before he retired.

Obama is known for being a bit of a trash talker, but Bryant is called the Black Mamba for a reason because he’s ready to strike at any given moment.

Bryant’s skill for talking trash was just as dedicated as his game on the court

Throughout the NBA’s long history, many have proven themselves to be an elite trash talker. However, few would go to the same lengths Kobe Bryant did to get under his opponent’s skin.

The five-time Champion even taught himself the native language of certain players so he could give them a verbal hurt in their own tongue. His most famous case of this involved Spurs legend Tony Parker, who recalled The Mamba shouting at him in French during his Final Shot documentary.

“I found it hilarious that he had taken the time to learn our language to try and knock me off my game. That was quite something,” said an impressed Parker. Kobe was also interviewed in the same documentary and explained his case a little further.

Fortunately for Bryant, Obama spoke English on that faithful day at the 2010 championship ceremony. 44 hasn’t slowed down his jousting in his older age. He even called out Anthony Edwards during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Though, the last thing he expected was for the 23 year old Ant-Man to quip back at him by telling him to ‘stand down’.