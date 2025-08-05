“Going to Be Our Closer”: Rick Carlisle Talks About Plans for Pascal Siakam Amid Tyrese Haliburton’s Absence

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks to move the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA season will be interesting for the Indiana Pacers. A sidelined Tyrese Haliburton considerably reduces their hopes of contending for an NBA championship. But just because their ceiling significantly lowered, that doesn’t mean they’re ready to wave the white flag. Head coach Rick Carlisle still intends to compete at a high level. Those plans include their All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

Indiana certainly improved when they traded for Siakam ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. But they would be lying if they were to say they believed he alone could carry them to a championship.

Since joining the Pacers, Siakam has helped lead them to two Eastern Conference Finals appearances as well as the NBA Finals. In their recent playoff run, he earned ECF MVP honors over Haliburton. Unlike other stars, Siakam doesn’t demand that the team to cater to him. Instead, he caters to the team.

“I give [Pascal Siakam] all the credit in the world,” Carlisle revealed in an interview with Caitlin Cooper. “He’s a great leader on our team. He’s made tough adjustments where a lot of vet players would have said, ‘Hey, you know, I’ve been an All-Star twice. You’ve got to get more with me.'”

Although Siakam has adjusted to what the Pacers required, his role most likely will change this season. Carlisle already has the outline of what to expect out of him as the team’s undeniable best player in Hali’s absence.

“There’s no doubt that he’s going to be our closer,” Carlisle revealed. “He and Nembhard are going to be involved in a lot of actions to close games.”

During the Pacers’ 2025 playoff run, Haliburton iconically became Mr. Clutch for the team. That expectation will now fall to Siakam Having such responsibilities bestowed upon him isn’t something new for the Cameroonian star. During his final years with the Toronto Raptors, he experienced what it’s like to be the team’s go-to player.

Siakam won’t have to shoulder that burden alone, as Carlisle revealed that Andrew Nembhard will also step up. Siakam’s humility makes Carlisle’s ability to plan for the upcoming season easier.

“Pascal Siakam is a great player. He’s convinced the world, I think, at this point. I don’t throw the word ‘great’ around very much. He is a great player,” Carlisle proclaimed.

It has been a few years since the NBA has seen Siakam as a No. 1 option. In the 2019-20 season, he led the Raptors to a 53-19 record after Kawhi Leonard left. The 6-foot-8 forward earned All-NBA Second Team honors for his performance.

The Pacers, along with their faithful, are hoping Siakam can replicate the same impact for the team in the 2025-26 season.