“I want to see Shareef suit up alongside Bronny James!”: When Shaquille O’Neal shared on Jimmy Fallon how he wanted his son to play with LeBron James’ elder son

Shaquille O’Neal spoke to Jimmy Fallon about wanting to see Shareef and Bronny James play together

How great would it be to see the sons of two NBA legends team up in high school? Well, that is exactly what Shaquille O’Neal envisioned.

‘Big Diesel’ made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ a few years ago and expressed his desire of wanting to see Bronny James and his son Shareef O’Neal play together.

“They’ll probably be on the same team, you know it’s a lot of successful people that are sending their children there”, said Shaq about Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. “But I’m looking forward to Shaq’s son and LeBron’s son playing together”.

It is to be noted here that Shaq himself played with LeBron James back in 2009-10 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, the duo could not win a championship in their lone season together, losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal never got the opportunity to play together in high school

Unfortunately, Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal did not get a chance to play together during their high school days.

O’Neal is older than Bronny and graduated from Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences in 2018 and committed to play for UCLA. On the other hand, James enrolled at Crossroads School on August 6, 2018.

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Bronny James Jr. to enroll at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. Crossroads won a Division II title this last season with Shareef O’Neal (son of Shaq) leading the charge. pic.twitter.com/7m0cXYmYFi — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 6, 2018

“Would’ve been crazy if I got to play on the team with Bronny !! Would’ve been a real movie”, tweeted O’Neal back in 2018 wishing that he could have stayed one more year to play with the future star.

LeBron James filmed the two having a friendly game in his backyard back in 2019, a clip that went viral.

While the two of them never got to play together in high school, there is a strong possibility that the two of them could share the floor as teammates or battle against one another as members of different teams in the NBA in the future.

One thing’s for sure, living up to their father’s legacy will not be an easy task.

