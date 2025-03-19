“Gonna Lose Tons of Money”: John Salley Cautions Cooper Flagg as Duke Freshman Deliberates NBA Draft Decision

Cooper Flagg appears to be the unanimous top player in the upcoming NBA Draft, but there have been some rumblings that the 18-year-old phenom may consider staying another year at Duke. Former NBA big man John Salley doesn’t think Flagg should think twice about declaring for the draft.

The Blue Devils are a top seed in this season’s men’s NCAA tournament with a chance to cut down the nets when it’s all said and done. Even if Duke doesn’t win it all, though, Salley believes Flagg should leave college as soon as March Madness wraps up.

Salley explained why waiting another year to make the jump to the league could have unintended consequences for the rising superstar. “If [Flagg] doesn’t [declare for the draft], he’s gonna lose tons of money,” the four-time champion said. “And he might lose his edge.”

With averages of 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a freshman, it will be hard for Flagg to raise his stock any higher. Even if he posted another elite season, he’ll simply be delaying his inevitable path to the pros.

NIL money can make a collegiate career a luxurious experience. But for a talent of Flagg’s caliber, it may be wiser to cash in on the hype and become a guaranteed top-three selection this summer. It appears to be the obvious decision, considering Flagg’s status at the top of mock drafts all season, but doubts have arisen over his future in recent weeks.

Cooper Flagg’s NBA Draft decision remains a mystery

The Duke big man has been cryptic about his draft decision despite the college season coming to a close within a few weeks. While it would be incredibly surprising to see Flagg return to the Blue Devils for his sophomore campaign, it’s not impossible.

There have been rumors that Flagg would return for a second year to avoid landing with the Washington Wizards, who have the first pick in the NBA Draft. However, top pick could potentially go to someone else, so that reasoning isn’t strong enough to base his decision on.

An array of teams would be elated to hand the keys of the franchise over to Flagg. He looks like he could be yet another multifaceted big man at the next level. Even if Washington does end up with the top pick in this year’s draft, Flagg shouldn’t shy away from what is likely to be a legendary career regardless.