Steph Curry’s Mother Sonya Reveals Daughter Sydel Wasn’t Too Fond of Cameron Brink in the Past

Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink have known each other for decades. Brink’s parents, Greg and Michelle, are Steph’s godparents, while Sonya and Dell Curry are the same for Cameron. So the two families have plenty of stories to tell about one another.

Sonya spilled the truth about her daughter Sydel’s early feelings toward Brink during her appearance on Straight to Cam. She said 7-year-old Sydel was not happy when Cameron was born. Sydel was taken aback by her mother’s reveal, exclaiming that she didn’t remember having such a negative reaction to baby Cameron. “I need a fact check,” Sydel demanded.

“When [Cameron] came on [Sydel] was kind of unsure about where her place was really with Shelly,” Sonya explained. “So it was really nice watching that and then just kind of watching y’all grow up together, kind of parallel. You were always around each other, but never really connected like that.”

Considering the two women weren’t close during their childhoods, Sonya shared her excitement about being part of something the pair created together. “So it’s been really wonderful for me to watch [the podcast] come about, and so I’m so thankful and feel really blessed to be sitting here with you all today,” Sonya continued.

Sonya may have been a guest on this episode of the podcast, but she is often the subject of stories Cameron and Sydel share. The pair has revealed some interesting tidbits about Sonya in the past.

Cameron Brink recently recalled Sonya Curry’s pregnant brawl

Sonya Curry has proven to be a loving mother, but she’s also shown to be a feisty one. Brink revealed that the 58-year-old once got into a fistfight. The LA Sparks star explained that the altercation arose while her mother Michelle went out dancing with Sonya and Dell. Sonya was pregnant with Steph at the time.

“My mom gets really animated. She loves to dance,” Brink started the story. “She accidentally bumped into this man, and he literally shoved her so hard that it ripped her shirt. Dell stepped in and hit the guy.”

That was only the first of what the stranger would receive, as a pregnant Sonya stepped in to give him a beating of her own. “My mom looks over, and she’s on top of him hitting this man—pregnant!” Brink continued.

After seeing her pregnant friend back her up in a negative encounter with a random man, it’s no wonder Michelle Brink is still so close to Sonya Curry today. A friend like that is someone you always want in your corner.