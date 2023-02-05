“I’m Dunking On Jaren Jackson Jr Or He’s Blocking Me”: Ja Morant Wants To See Who’s ‘Him’ At The 2023 All-Star Game

May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. share a laugh on the bench as they beat the Golden State Warriors 134-95 during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies have two All-Stars on their roster this 2022-23 season and not a lot of fans were happy about this. Ja Morant making the ASG makes complete sense given his offensive brilliance. However, their second All-Star was Jaren Jackson Jr, one of the league’s best players on the defensive end of the floor.

The Grizzlies, despite having lost 7 of their last 10 games, are still the 2nd seed in the Western Conference. It’s clear that the team plays well when JJJ is out on the court as they are 22-13 when he plays. They’re also a +11 when he takes to the court when compared to another stellar big man like Anthony Davis, who gives the Lakers +3 when he plays.

Many have stated that Jaren was not deserving of the All-Star nod and other players like Anthony Edwards or De’Aaron Fox should’ve made it over him.

Also read: Kevin Durant Asks For Ja Morant and Zion Williamson in the Slam Dunk Contest for 2023 All-Star Weekend to be a Hit

Ja Morant on potentially playing against Jaren Jackson Jr in the All-Star Game

Ja Morant has been to the All-Star Game before so he knows what the weekend is all about. Morant being perhaps the most highlight worthy player in the league, his style of play fits perfectly with the product that is the ASG.

So, his goal for the game is to dunk on his teammate, Jaren Jackson Jr. That is of course, if they are on opposite teams. “We’re going to see if I’m really ‘him’ or maybe if he’s ‘him’. Either I’m dunking on him or he’s blocking it. If I miss, it don’t count,” said Ja.

Ja Morant on potentially playing Jaren Jackson Jr. in the ASG: “I’m definitely setting up an action where we can meet each other at the rim. “We’re going to see if I’m really him, or maybe if he’s him. Either I’m dunking on him or he’s blocking it. If I miss it don’t count” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) February 4, 2023

Given the fact that JJJ averages well over 3 blocks per game and Ja has a tendency to miss dunks while going up for posters, it’s safe to say that the big-man has a slight edge over his point guard teammate.

Jaren Jackson Jr on being selected to the All-Star Game

Despite not getting an ample amount of votes from the fans, players, or the media, Jaren Jackson Jr made it onto the reserves solely due to the fact that the coaches wanted him in. Coaches value defense and the JJJ and Jrue Holiday selections are indicative of that.

Jackson, upon being asked about being named an All-Star, claimed that wanting to make it to the ASG was a goal of his from the beginning and that he strived for this.

He would hilariously admit to wanting to take a ‘business decision’ if Ja Morant were to elevate on him during the game. Given that it is an exhibition game, fans would want to see dunks so JJJ stepping aside for the highlight may make sense.

Also read: “Jayson Tatum Had To Put Deuce To Sleep!”: When Ja Morant Tried and Failed Getting in Celtics Star’s Head