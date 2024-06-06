“Good God Bro Grow Up”: Austin Rivers Lambasts Stephen Jackson Amidst NBA-NFL Debate

Tensions seem to be running high in the NBA community, as Austin Rivers and Stephen Jackson, recently, went off on each other after Jackson called into question Rivers’s relevancy while on a rant. Jackson, during a recent episode of his show All The Smoke, was asked to comment on Rivers’s controversial take on NBA players transitioning to the NFL and vice versa.

Advertisement

Jackson, who looked dismissive of the question from the jump, turned it down, telling his host that he wasn’t interested in conversations surrounding Rivers, claiming that the former NBA guard has now become “irrelevant”.

Rivers, who happened to stumble across Jackson’s comments, decided to reply to the vitriol that the former Spur was dishing his way. Replying to X, the former Clippers guard said,

“This is so ironic considering he stays having my name in his mouth. (I have never met this guy, btw lol) The comments say it all. He’s at it again lmao!! Poor dude starving for attention. Sad sight tbh. I honestly wish him nothing but the best fr. Good God bro…grow up.”

This so ironic considering he stays having my name in his mouth 😂. (I have never met this guy btw lol) The comments say it all🤣. He’s at it again lmao!! Poor dude starving for attention. Sad sight tbh. I honestly wish him nothing but the best fr. Good God bro…grow up 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/hkBXUqbmsN — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) June 6, 2024

The entire situation first took off a month ago, when Rivers boldly claimed he could take 30 NBA players and have them succeed in the NFL, but NFL players wouldn’t fare as well in the NBA. But when Rivers’s comments came into question during a recent episode of All The Smoke, and Jackson was asked to comment on it, he rudely replied,

“I just don’t want to be in no conversation with Austin Rivers’ name is involved. Why his name even involved. I don’t even want to answer a question with his name phrased in. Cause Austin Rivers is somebody not relevant nowhere.”

It isn’t clear if there is real animosity behind the duo’s comments about each other, or if it’s just an episode of manufactured beef. The transition from NBA to NFL or vice-versa has been a regular topic of discussion. Surely, things are getting heated all across the different wings of the NBA as the finals inch closer with every strike of the clock.