‘Good Guy’ Shaquille O’Neal Once Killed Goldfish inside His $140,000 Mercedes Ride

Shaquille O’Neal is filthy rich. With a legendary NBA career behind him, he never really had to worry about money. Though he has recently changed his way, there was a time Shaq was on a spending streak. He notoriously spent his first million in the blink of an eye. However, perhaps one of his most absurd spends was a customized Mercedes Benz. Apparently, he installed a fish tank in the bank, which did not serve the fish in it too well.

Shaquille O’Neal, though not on Dennis Rodman’s level is also eccentric. He has lived his life the way he wished. And in his own words, during his first few seasons in the NBA, he was only fulfilling the wants of the kid inside of him.

In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal wrote about one such desire that did not end well for a certain beloved children’s pet. Usually seen as the good guy who’s happy to help others, one of his customized Benz couldn’t really be called

Shaquille O’Neal accidentally killed his goldfish

Shaquille in his 2011 book wrote about how he went overboard while customizing one of his Mercedes Benz. O’Neal claimed that he built an aquarium in the $140,000 vehicle.

Shaquille O’Neal: “The next car I tore apart was a Benz. It was a burgundy 600. I put air bags on it, like hydraulics, and I put a fish tank in the back through the speakers. They were clear speakers with the tank on the top. I usually had practice at 10:00 a.m., so my bodyguard, Jerome, would put some goldfish in there and I’d drive to practice, and by the time I got there all those fishies were dead. The problem was there was no air filter system—just water. And I think I played the music a little too loud for those poor little goldfish. They probably died of shock.”

We are sure Shaq had no intention of leading those poor fish to their death. However, we are also sure that he believed the car would have looked amazing with them in it. Sadly, not much he can do after the fatal first attempt.

Diesel is now careful with his money

The times when Shaq had no control over his money are over. Today, Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most successful athletes in the world. He has an impressive net worth of $420 million.

It’s enough money to last several lifetimes for him and his family. Yet, he continues to grow his kingdom and has several intelligent investments still increasing his bank.

