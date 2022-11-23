“Ya’ll get Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant now, and No.11”: Drake Hilariously Forget the ‘Second Splash Brother’ During his Performance 6 Years Ago

Drake and Stephen Curry have a superfan-superstar connection. Drake has been spotted multiple times in the Oracle arena extending his support to the Bay Area team. Just not when it’s his beloved Raptors playing, then he embraces his Canadian roots.

Stephen Curry recalls a hilarious story about the singer that happened 6 years ago. Right after Kevin Durant announced his move to the Golden State Warriors, Drake had a performance scheduled in their previous home stadium – The Oracle Arena. At his peak in 2016, Drake had a sold-out show, and the Oracle Arena was the home of the newly crowned champions.

Steph Curry, his brother Seth, Draymond, and a few others attended the concert as VIPs. While performing, the singer managed to catch a glimpse of the group. And during his concert, he took time to acknowledge the arena and the sports team that won the NBA championship.

According to Steph, he went around looking at everybody in the crowd and said “We are in the Oracle Arena, you are champions now. You have Steph, Draymond, and KD now, and uh… No.11“. No.11 – the Singer who needs multiple ghostwriters just ghosted the second splash brother like that!

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors were a cheat code, teaming up Kevin Durant with Stephen Curry was not fair

On the way back home, Seth Curry bemoaned to his brother that the Warriors were cheating. They already had the best team in the league, and then they went and added KD. It was like how Thanos had all five infinity stones and added the last one to power his gauntlet.

And throw down the gauntlet they did, dominating the league for the next three years. If not for Klay and KD going down in the 2019 finals, they would have won three straight championships. That team was just monstrous, and there was nobody—not even a relatively young LeBron James—who could stop them.

Drake forgetting Klay’s name, and then supporting him when he went down with an injury in the finals completed the redemption arc

The 2019 NBA final was a battle of the mind and heart for the Canadian Singer. While he did support his brothers from South Bay, he was ready to ride for the North. All those years of supporting both teams culminated in them facing off against each other – and in the end, the heart won.

Klay Thompson also got a lot of love from him, after going down. That sealed the fate of the Warriors, and it took him 2 years and one more setback to come back and win a title. This season has been tough for him, but he’s just made his comeback. Drake, get back to supporting the Warriors because they need you.

