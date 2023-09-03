“Gooners”: “French Footballer’s Fan’ Joel Embiid Emphaticaly Erupts On Social Media Minutes After Manchester United’s Humbling 3-1 Loss to Arsenal

Joel Embiid recently took the Twitterverse by storm with an emphatic eruption. His post left no doubt that he was referring to the thrilling showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal, which had just concluded moments ago.

During the game, Manchester United found themselves on the losing end, succumbing to Arsenal with a final score of 1-3. Late strikes from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus sealed the deal for the Gunners.

Joel Embiid’s Arsenal fandom shines through

Joel Embiid’s unwavering allegiance to Arsenal is no secret. The towering NBA star once again reaffirmed his devotion to the North London club.

Unable to contain his excitement, Embiid tweeted:

“GOONERS!!!”

He erupted on Twitter following Arsenal’s dramatic victory over Manchester United. Embiid’s tweet, which encapsulates his passion for the Gunners, left fans and fellow enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

Joel Embiid has a French reason for being an Arsenal fan

One of the reasons behind Embiid’s affection for Arsenal is their historical association with French players.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he claimed:

“I’ve always been big on French people. A lot of people might not agree … They’ve always had a lot of French players.”

However, in today’s thrilling match, there were no French goalscorers to fulfill his affinity. Despite this, the exhilarating performance by Arsenal left Embiid, and all Gunners fans worldwide, celebrating in style.