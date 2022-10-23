Gordon Hayward Likes Tweet Suggesting His Trade to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook

The Lakers have had a bad start to the season. However, Gordon Hayward thinks he can change things if traded for Russell Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with high hopes. However, if their first two games are anything to go by, things aren’t looking good.

Fans are unhappy with the team’s performance so far. In particular, with the displays shown by Russell Westbrook.

Brodie has been poor of late, and Laker nation is looking outside the organization for its savior. Well, Gordon Hayward may have just offered his services.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook You F**king Suck!”: Lakers Guard Fights Fan After Being Berated During Clipper Loss

Gordon Hayward seems interested in being traded to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook

The Lakers are down bad. They are 0-2 to start things off and the team’s overall form is questionable. Fans are desperate for a change, and they wouldn’t mind it including the departure of Russell Westbrook.

Brodie has been poor and looks no closer to fixing his woes from last season. Well, if likes on tweets are to be believed, Hornets star Gordon Hayward wouldn’t mind coming to the Lakers’ aid.

— The Noble Savage (@ThatBlackPope) October 22, 2022

Hayward seems to have liked a tweet suggesting he, Kelly Oubre, and PJ Washington should be traded for Russ.

It certainly would be an interesting trade. Especially seeing as the purple and gold could use some good shooters on their team.

Westbrook’s shooting woes are holding back the Lakers greatly

There are plenty of issues the Lakers have. However, perhaps the worst of the lot is Russell Westbrook’s poor shooting form. The former MVP has been terrible, missing all 11 of his attempted field goals, and all six of his attempted threes in his last game.

— ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) October 21, 2022

Bad day or not, the Lakers need to do something, and they need to do it fast. Otherwise, they can say goodbye to their championship aspirations this season.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook Is Contagiously Bad for the Lakers”: Skip Bayless Comments on Brodie’s Dismal Performance Against the Clippers