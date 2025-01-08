“Got Good Looking Women and Brains”: Charles Barkley Takes Auburn Pride in Congratulating Walker Kessler and His Miss America Girlfriend

The biggest Auburn ambassador in America, Charles Barkley, is beaming with pride for his alma mater. Former Auburn star Walker Kessler’s girlfriend, Abbie Stockard, recently won the Miss America pageant. Stockard is also from Barkley’s home state of Alabama and is currently a student of Auburn University. She was Miss Alabama before her recent national conquest.

When Chuck was asked for a comment on Inside the NBA, he couldn’t stop praising the greatness that comes out of Auburn. Barkley was shockingly up to date with everything that had happened in the last few weeks. He said that he is well aware of Stockard winning the beauty pageant.

Chuck then gave a shoutout to his ‘homegirl’ for winning the Miss America title. The 61-year-old definitely seemed the most cheerful he had been in days. Barkley said, “I told you, boy. We’ve got good-looking women and brains down there.”

Barkley also tried to score some brownie points by revealing that he went to high school with former Miss Alabama, Paige Phillips. But he was quickly shot down by Kenny Smith as he reminded Chuck that Kessler is actually dating the current Miss Alabama, unlike Barkley, who didn’t date Phillips. The TNT crew watched a side-by-side footage of Stockard winning the crown as her boyfriend, the Utah Jazz center, watched the ceremony on a phone alongside his coach Will Hardy.

Kessler was in shock when Stockard’s name was announced as the winner. He later went to Instagram to share his happiness and to congratulate his girlfriend. He wrote, “Congratulations Abbie! I am so proud of you and everything you stand for. Your hard work and trust in the Lord has awarded you with this incredible opportunity! Use your light to shine on others around you! Love you.”

Stockard is a former Auburn cheerleader and the fourth Miss Alabama winner to be crowned Miss America. She was one of the 11 finalists for the 97th Miss America event. Stockard won $50,000 in scholarship money along with the Miss America title. She is currently a nursing student at the Alabama institution.