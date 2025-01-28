3 Players Lakers Should Target Before the Upcoming NBA Trade Deadline

Jan 27, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during a timeout against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have mostly impressed throughout JJ Redick’s first season as the team’s head coach. The Lakers boast a 26-18 record, good enough for fifth in the Western Conference, but it’s clear that the roster still needs to be upgraded if the team hopes to compete for a championship this season. Los Angeles already made one key addition in Dorian Finney-Smith, but the Lakers have an alarming lack of big-man depth behind Anthony Davis.

While AD has dominated in the paint for L.A. this year, the nine-time All-Star has always been known to prefer the power forward position. There are several possible targets Los Angeles could land to give the 31-year-old a legitimate frontcourt partner.

An option that might not be too expensive is Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, who has been solid manning the middle for the lowly Jazz this season. The third-year center is averaging 11.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, providing the perfect rim-protecting presence next to Davis.

Another center the Lakers could focus on is Indiana Pacers veteran Myles Turner, who appears to be on his way out of Indy even if the Pacers don’t move him at the deadline. Turner has been a key cog in the fifth-seeded Pacers’ success this season, but the 28-year-old could still be on the trade block as Indiana appears unlikely to extend Turner once he hits free agency this summer.

This could provide an opportunity for the Lakers to take advantage of, as the 3-and-D center would be a dream fit alongside the Brow.

Both of these players are highly valued by their respective teams, so it will still cost the Lakers in their quest to bolster the team’s frontcourt depth. A package centered around Rui Hachimura and a future first-round draft pick could start the conversation. But Los Angeles may need to add a young player to the mix, such as Jalen Hood-Schifino or even Dalton Knecht, to get a deal done.

The Lakers could also use a defensive-minded guard

While L.A.’s primary concern should be adding depth behind Anthony Davis, the team could also stand to add more defense and playmaking. LeBron James and Austin Reaves have done an admirable job as the Lakers’ top two distributors this season, but neither prefers to operate as a full-time point guard. There are several point guards that should be available as the trade deadline nears, but the Lakers could decide on a homecoming for one of their former draft picks.

Lonzo Ball sat out two straight seasons while undergoing a grueling rehabilitation progress for his knee. However, the 27-year-old has proven he is far from finished throughout his return to the Chicago Bulls. It’s obviously been a process in getting back to game speed for the talented combo guard, but Ball has proven that his playmaking and defensive abilities are still intact.

As the Bulls continue to decide to do with their plethora of valuable role players, Los Angeles could take advantage of their discombobulated situation and acquire Ball for a cheap price.