‘Wonder If Rob Pelinka Sees It’: LeBron James’ Former Teammate Urges Lakers to Acquire Two Key Jazz Players

The Los Angeles Lakers survived a late-game scare at the Delta Center as they clinched a narrow 105-104 win over the Utah Jazz. This underwhelming victory against a lottery team prompted ESPN analyst and LeBron James’ former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, to suggest a move that Rob Pelinka should consider to improve the current roster in LA.

Perkins took to X and declared that the Lakers would benefit from the addition of two members from the current Utah squad, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler. As surprising as it may seem, Lauri Markkanen wasn’t on Big Perk’s list of potential candidates.

“Sexton and Kessler are the pieces that the Lakers need. I wonder if Pelinka see it,” Perk wrote on X.

Sexton and Kessler are the pieces that the Lakers need. I wonder if Pelinka see it — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 2, 2024

Seems like both players impressed the ESPN analyst with their performance in tonight’s tough loss. While Sexton recorded 15 points, the Jazz center finished with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Perkins hasn’t proposed something that is too far-fetched. Acquiring both of these players from the Jazz is possible if not easy.

Sexton is already placed on the trading block and has been involved in trade rumors since the start of the season. Numerous reports have already explored the idea of Sexton playing for the LA side in exchange for D’Angelo Russell.

Convincing the Jazz front office to part with Kessler would be a challenge, however. Without him, the team is left with two forwards—Markkanen and John Collins—neither of whom has proven to excel in the center position. However, they might be open to the idea of acquiring Christian Wood or Jaxson Hayes in exchange, as both players could potentially address the void left at the center position.

Sexton and Kessler would serve as strong second unit options for Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis respectively, if the Lakers manage to execute this deal. While the move might not elevate JJ Redick’s team to title-contender status, it would undeniably make them a more competitive team. They will be capable of challenging the other powerhouses in the stacked Western Conference.