“Got Me All Emotional”: When San Antonio Spurs Left Dirk Nowitzki in Tears Before Final Game of 21-Year NBA Career

Dirk Nowitzki had a memorable NBA career after playing for 21 seasons from 1998 to 2019. The German Wunderkind’s accomplishment can be measured by his incredible achievements in the league, which includes one NBA championship, one Finals MVP, one regular season MVP, and 14 All-Star selections. Unfortunately, when the Dallas Mavericks legend was retiring in 2019, his final game against the San Antonio Spurs was on the road.

Though Nowitzki could not receive a farewell from his home crowd at the American Airlines Center, the Spurs left no effort unturned to make this game special. The Frost Bank Center was lit up with tributes for the German legend and a tribute video that celebrated his wonderful career, shared by Bleacher Report.

The Mavericks superstar was way beyond moved after watching glimpses of his career being shown on the screen. Nowitzki was moved to tears by the Spurs’ tribute video for him and the opponent fans’ cheers and support honoring him for his 21-year legendary career.

Dirk Nowitzki got emotional with the NBA and Spurs’ way of thanking him for his contributions to the league.

Reacting to this moving tribute, Nowitzki said, “It was fantastic here tonight. It felt almost like a home game, honestly. When I was at the free throw line, I heard the ‘M-V-P’ chants. Pregame, that got me all emotional. That was an unbelievable [tribute] video.”

Since his retirement, the Dallas Mavericks and the German national team have retired Nowitzki’s iconic 41 and 14 jersey numbers. Indeed, Nowitzki’s incredible career and contributions to the Mavs’ first NBA championship make him one of the greatest centers to have played in the league.

The Spurs and the Mavs had fierce competition during Dirk Nowitzki’s prime

Though the San Antonio Spurs gave Dirk Nowitzki his much-deserving farewell, it does not negate the fact that the Mavericks had a fierce rivalry with the team. In fact, the early 2000s witnessed the peak of Nowitzki’s Mavs and Tim Duncan’s Spurs facing off against each other.

The Spurs have played the Mavericks six times in the Playoffs, winning four times against them in 2001, 2003, 2010, and 2014. However, the 2006 and 2009 playoffs were a turning point as the Mavs were able to get the best out of themselves facing San Antonio. Nowitzki and Co. defeated the Spurs 4-3 and 4-1, respectively, blocking their chance to contend for the Western Conference Finals in the league.

All of these rivalries, especially of two teams from the same state, have much to add to the fervor of the league. Hence, besides Dallas, there would have been no better place for Nowitzki than San Antonio to tip off his final game in the NBA.