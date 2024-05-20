“Got That Jordan Gene in Him Foreal”: Dwight Howard Cheers On Anthony Edwards as Timberwolves Take Down Nuggets

Dwight Howard was among the many basketball enthusiasts supporting the Minnesota Timberwolves during their series against the Denver Nuggets. Following the #3 seed’s Game 7 win and advancement to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in two decades, Howard decided to post a video of himself celebrating. While doing so, the 38-year-old showered Anthony Edwards with praise.

Dwight Howard couldn’t contain his excitement following the Wolves’ 98-90 victory, and posted videos on his Instagram account. Howard was heard screaming, “That’s what I am talking about Ant-Man. Yeah, let’s go… Naz Reid.” In the caption that he used for the post, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year also acknowledged the “New Jersey boys” – Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid – for their exceptional contributions.

“I told y’all !!!! Minnesota was going to do it! @theanthonyedwards_ got that Jordan gene in him foreal 4 points at the half but he didn’t give up Keep putting on for the A! Them Jersey boys was going crazy too ! @hollywood.naz @karltowns,” Dwight wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward)

Across a nearly two-decade-long career, Dwight Howard represented seven franchises. However, he never once donned the Minnesota Timberwolves jersey. But to his credit, he has been backing the Wolves to win the series all along. Even though his analysis wasn’t entirely accurate (he claimed the Timberwolves would win in 4 games and then changed it to 5) Howard does deserve credit for his prediction.

Minesota in 5 , this just like before! 3 bigs to rotate and contain him and AE like Bron out there 🤯🔥 https://t.co/cjMHrZdK2e — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 5, 2024

I take it back it’s not Minnesota in 5 I meant 4 lol ya thought Jordan son was going to lose lol — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 7, 2024

Remember I said Minnesota in 5 lol — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 11, 2024

Despite his new-found love for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dwight Howard hilariously offered to play for the Nuggets.

Dwight Howard continues to ask for a chance in the NBA

Dwight Howard was one of the most lethal two-way players in the 2000s. Even after his prime (following the 2013-14 season) concluded, the 6ft 10” big man contributed massively to all the organizations that he was a part of. However, following the 2021-2022 season, no franchise gave Howard a spot on their roster. The 8xAll-Star had to play in Taiwan’s professional league.

Since ending his stint in Taiwan, Dwight Howard has been in a pursuit to land a spot in any NBA franchise’s 12-man roster. Throughout the season, the 2020 NBA champion has been urging teams to give him a chance.

Following the Denver Nuggets’ elimination from the playoffs, Dwight had yet another interesting way of trying to convince the front office. Taking to X, Howard posted a photoshopped image of him in the Nuggets’ jersey.

Denver ya needed another big to get past them Big Wolves 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vn4g53Pxts — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 20, 2024

The Nuggets already have a veteran center on their roster – DeAndre Jordan – as a backup for Nikola Jokic. Even if they were looking to add another player to their team, the Colorado side wouldn’t benefit from another experienced center. But, the defending champions will be expected to make some changes in their roster in the upcoming season.