“Got to Be a Defensive Menace”: Bronny James Talks About His Plan to Get More Minutes From Lakers in Sophomore Season

Bronny James has plenty to prove before he can be trusted to be a role player in the NBA, and he knows it. The 20-year-old was able to get his first experience in the league as a rookie, but it mostly came during garbage time. If he hopes to crack the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation next season, he’ll need to make offensive strides while retaining his defensive intensity. Bronny knows what role will earn him minutes and spoke about the responsibilities he’ll shoulder ahead of his first Summer League game.

Unlike his father, Bronny isn’t a towering 6-foot-8 or 250 pounds. He’s a decent-sized guard at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, so it’s unlikely he will boast the same physical advantages that LeBron does. He won’t be void of most weaknesses, like his father either. As a result, he knows he’ll have to dedicate himself to a single role with the team.

Bronny played a minimal role with LA as a rookie, averaging 2.3 points per game in 27 appearances. But he did show impressive flashes while suiting up with the South Bay Lakers.

He proved himself as a serviceable 3-and-D talent in the G League, posting 21.9 points on 38% shooting from three, adding nearly two steals per game, as well. It would appear he views that success as the blueprint for this year.

“I can’t lose that defensive drive that will get me on the floor, because there are going to be guys who can score 15, 20 a game. I’m most likely not going to be that guy right now. To get myself on the floor, I’ve got to be a defensive menace,” Bronny said.

After missing the Lakers’ first Summer League matchup with the Golden State Warriors, Bronny will now have an opportunity to take advantage of lesser competition and prove himself as a true NBA talent in the coming days. The second-year guard will get his first Summer League reps against the Miami Heat today.

Once the team closes out the California Classic at Chase Center against the Spurs on July 8, the Lakers will then travel to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League to engage in an opening day matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on July 10.

LA will then play three additional games against the New Orleans Pelicans on July 12, the LA Clippers on July 14 and the Boston Celtics on July 17.

With the Lakers lacking backcourt depth behind their two starters, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Bronny could find a way to break into LA’s rotation if he impresses in the Summer League. Considering how much the Lakers have invested in their core, they’ll have to hope Bronny can provide cheap and reliable production next season.