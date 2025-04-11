How Magic Johnson and Cookie Accepting Their Son EJ Johnson Helped Dwyane Wade When Zaya Came Out to Him

Nobody can prepare an individual to become a parent. The process is specific and unique considering each child provides a different experience. Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union had their own set of questions, but agreed that all that matters is their shared love for their child. The Heat legend detailed a story of when he went to Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson for guidance when his daughter, Zaya, came out to him as transgender.

It wasn’t until Zaya turned 12 years old she decided to come out to her parents. The news came as a big shock to Dwyane and Gabrielle. They didn’t want to dismiss their child’s feelings but they didn’t know the appropriate way to navigate the situation. There was one person that Wade could recall that went through a similar experience.

Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie had their son EJ come out to them as gay at 17 years old. Wade and Union called the Lakers legend for advice. Dwyane vividly remembered an interview between Magic and Ellen DeGeneres, where he spoke about EJ’s coming out. It left a lasting impression on Wade.

“If you don’t support them, who’s going to support them and love them?” Johnson said.

Magic echoed the same sentiment in his conversation with Wade. He simply said, “It was about EJ; it wasn’t about Magic.” He also advised Wade and Union to relocate from Florida to California since there is a friendlier community that will accept Zaya. Florida has since passed multiple laws that would make Zaya’s very real existence a target of abuse and discrimination.

The Johnsons went a step further in helping the Wade family find a safe school for Zaya to attend. The involvement of Magic and Cookie played a pivotal role in Zaya’s transition. Without them, the Wade family would’ve had a much more difficult time navigating the situation.

Dwyane and Gabrielle diligently followed Magic’s advice and have grown to be amazing parents to their daughter. Zaya publically came out in 2020 at 13 years old. Wade and Union continue to support her to their fullest extent.

The pair continue to be staunch advocates for the rights of trans people in the United States, even as the political climate continues to attack them. They are proving to be an example of the true definition of parenthood.