Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Kings? Clippers Release Statement About 2-Time Finals MVP’s Availability

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently 0-4 since acquiring former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. Albeit the losses aren’t to be pinned solely on the nine-time NBA All-Star, his presence does pose a complication after all.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have found themselves facing increased coverage while Brodie runs the offense. A substantial rationale for this is Westbrook’s declining jump shot, whereby teams leave him wide open, encouraging him to shoot.

The Clippers, however, now have more pressing matters on their hands. Given the state of affairs, the Clippers have seen their playoff push meet obstacles. Leonard and George have found their efforts to guide the franchise to a sixth seed at the least in vain.

A 115-91 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors last night has enhanced the burden on the shoulders of Leonard and George. And rather than support the weight of the franchise, their talisman Kawhi Leonard, has opted to take another direction, to the dismay of many.

Will Kawhi Leonard play vs. the Sacramento Kings?

The Clippers faithful will be despondent to know that two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard will not suit up for the franchise tonight. Leonard will not don the Clippers’ colors on the second night of a back-to-back.

Leonard himself conveyed the message in the aftermath of the LA side’s pivotal loss to the Dubs. The grounds for this decision are believed to be load management. Therefore, the onus now falls on George and Westbrook to lead the side past the third-seed Sacramento Kings.

Kawhi Leonard says he will not play tomorrow at Sacramento. — Law Murray 🥁 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 3, 2023

Leonard tallied 21 points, seven rebounds, and two steals and blocks each against the Warriors. Not to mention, he did so at an efficient rate, knocking down eight shots out of a total of 12 attempts.

That is not the ideal news for Clippers fans to wake up to, given the blowout loss they sustained less than 24 hours ago.

Kawhi Leoanrd’s 2022/2023 campaign thus far!

The LA Clippers haven’t had the ideal season so far, considering the fact that their two stars have remained considerably unhealthy. Not to mention, the late roster additions last year, who seemed promising, have failed to showcase their productivity consistently.

Leonard himself has had a rather dire season by his standards. The Klaw has averaged 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 38 games this season. Performances warranting their current position to be perfectly candid.

The Clippers now have 17 games to rectify their mistakes and make a push for the fifth seed. Leonard will have to mitigate the number of games he decides to load and manage to synergize with his teammates if the Clippers wish to make a successful postseason run.

