“Got y’all a championship and motherf***ers still ungrateful”: Kyrie Irving calls out heckling courtside Cavaliers fans who tried putting the guard off his game

A fan in Cleveland heckles Kyrie Irving yet again, Nets star reminds him that he got them their championship.

Arguably the most troublesome player for his opposition as well as his own team management to handle, Kyrie Irving, began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was their first overall selection by the franchise in 2011 after they lost their best pick, LeBron James, to free agency in 2010.

Kyrie Irving came up as a hope Cleveland fans needed to keep their basketball dream going. Around that time, he used to be one of the most crowd’s favorite players. He once promised a kid in an event that he will never leave the Cavaliers.

Though he won an NBA title with the team in 2016, it was only after King James’ return, they could make it to the Finals. A year later because of Irving’s trade request, the Cavs traded him to the Boston Celtics before the 2017-18 season.

Since that day, he has not been a popular figure in Cleveland. And every time he visits after his trade, the 7-time All-Star always gets the crowd going against him. When he visited Ohio on Monday, some fans were behind his back again.

“Got y’all a championship and motherf—kers still ungrateful.”: Kyrie Irving to a heckler

On the day without Kevin Durant, the Nets point guard had an efficient game with 27-points, 7-rebounds, and 9-assists against his old squad. He efficiently shot 12/23 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range but couldn’t get the Nets through against the young and determinant Cavs. The nets lost the game 107-114.

While the fans were excited that their team lead in the game, they also let Kyrie know that Cleveland does not welcome him back. One fan seemed to have gotten into his head to whom Kai was captured saying,

“Got y’all a championship and motherf—kers still ungrateful.”

Kyrie Irving not taking no shit pic.twitter.com/qlS5oYn15b — Kess Express (@RealCodyMallory) January 18, 2022

After which the heckler can be clearly heard asking, “Only one?”. However annoying Irving might have become with his beliefs and conspiracy theories, he’s the man whose clutch 3-point paved the way for the Cavaliers’ one and only Championship, he should be the last guy that fans disrespect.