“Gotta Fix That Technique”: Marina Mabrey’s Former Coach Hilariously Reacts to Her Mac N Cheese Cooking Video

Earlier in December the Indiana Fever announced they are hiring Keith Porter as their new player development coach. He spent the 2023-24 WNBA season with the Connecticut Sun, where he formed close relationships with many players. One of those is with guard Marina Mabrey. Their connection transcends from basketball to off the court, with humor at the forefront.

Porter made a guest appearance on Rachel DeMita’s Courtside Club Interviews. During their conversation, he shed light on his relationships with players on the Sun such as Dijonai Carrington and Mabrey. He then shared his hilarious reaction to Mabrey’s viral video of her cooking mac and cheese. He said,

“I need to text her about that cause I seen how she was holding that cheese grater. She was struggling a little bit. We got to fix that technique.”

Although Poter’s specialty is helping fix players’ techniques on the basketball court, he offers his assistance in fixing Mabrey’s cooking techniques. The video in question features her cheese-grating technique, which consists of an awkward way of holding a cheese grater.

FULL VIDEO incase anyone’s looking to recreate the Marina Mabrey’s Mac & Cheese recipe 🧀 pic.twitter.com/Nw6wWPY7ZW — WNBACentral (@WNBACentral_) January 19, 2025

The video resulted in fans and players sharing their hilarious reactions. Her teammates even teased her about her mac and cheese recipe, including Dijonai Carrington who gifted Mabrey seasoning for her food.

Mabrey’s teammates’ reactions

Carrington teased Mabrey for her lack of seasoning in her cooking recipes. She didn’t waste any time in stocking up on different seasonings stating it’s “just a lil starter pack.”

alright y’all I had to run to the store and get my girl right!! just a lil starter pack ! don’t worry , ima show her how to use em 😩😩😂❤️❤️ https://t.co/CE3kWbBKWz pic.twitter.com/Sf6msQtD4J — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) January 11, 2025

Carrington wasn’t the only teammate who had concerns regarding Mabrey’s mac and cheese. Sun star Kaleah Cooper became Mabrey’s first official food reviewer. Despite her initial skepticism, Cooper gave Mabrey praise for successfully making a good batch of mac and cheese.

Marina’s mac & cheese is Kah approved 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Emcg7QlFao — LANI ❦ (@___lovelani) January 19, 2025

Mabrey’s social media cooking series is one of the many outlets that showcase the different personalities in the WNBA.

She is one of the 36 players in Miami for the Unrivaled League. As a result, she’ll have plenty of people which she can grace with her meals.