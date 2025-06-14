Arike Ogunbowale Highlights One Aspect of Paige Bueckers’ Game That Will Guarantee Long-Term Success in the WNBA

May 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates with guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) during the first half against the Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Eight games into her WNBA career, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is already leaving a lasting impression on her teammates. Four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale has noticed aspects of the rookie’s game. As a result, she believes long-term success in the league is a guarantee.

It isn’t a surprise that Bueckers is making noise in the WNBA so early in her career. She was the top-overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, while being one of the most touted prospects in recent memory. It isn’t uncommon for rookies to struggle at the transition from college basketball to the WNBA. For Bueckers, the transition has not looked that rough.

Bueckers is averaging 17.4 points per game, which leads her rookie class. Her scoring production slots her at 13 in the entire WNBA. She recently found her groove in the Wings’ loss to the Phoenix Mercury, where she finished with 35 points and six rebounds.

Ogunbowale has witnessed some great talent on the WNBA court, but Bueckers’ personality shines off the court.

“[Paige Bueckers] is everything that people say, she’s a humble person who loves basketball,” Ogunbowale said on the Bird’s Eye View podcast. “She’s definitely mature for her age.”

In terms of her skills on the court, Ogunbowale has seen enough already to believe Bueckers will have a place in the WNBA for a long time. She broke down why she remains so confident in her new teammate.

“She’s automatic. She’s got that mid-range perfected like it’s so clean. And she can shoot from far, but her having that mid-range is definitely huge,” Ogunbowale said.

If there is anyone who has the qualifications to speak on Bueckers’ longevity in the WNBA, it’s Ogunbowale. She is in her seventh season and has averaged over 20 points three separate times. She knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

The pairing of Paige and her is a full-circle moment, considering Ogunbowale would advise the 23-year-old while she was at UConn. “I was talking to her a lot in college too, like just be more aggressive. Because [in the WNBA] you need to score,” Ogunbowale revealed.

She talked about how Bueckers often looks to get her teammates involved, and forgoes looking for her own shots. However, we all saw her scoring prowess during the business end of UConn’s Championship run.

The same advice applies to her in the WNBA as well. The Wings have a lot of good players, but the one thing they often lack is a consistent scorer. If Paige can continue to show up and put up numbers, it might help the team find the perfect balance, and improve on their start.

Her advice certainly worked as Bueckers hasn’t waited for her moment; she is taking it by force. Dallas is far from becoming a contender, but they have the essential piece, and that is a superstar in Bueckers. The future is only bright, and the WNBA is in great hands.