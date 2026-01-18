“Gotta Get More Than 3 Rebounds”: John Wall Calls Out Jaren Jackson Jr. For Wasting His Size

When it comes to the Memphis Grizzlies, criticism of every kind eventually finds its way to Ja Morant. However, he isn’t the only star player on the Grizzlies to get the stick. Jaren Jackson Jr. gets a fair amount of flak not making the best use of his huge frame. Former NBA All-Star John Wall is the latest analyst to call him out on it.

There is no denying that Jackson is one of the best rim protectors in the league. It was only three seasons ago when Jackson received the ultimate honor of Defensive Player of the Year. He makes sure to use his 6-foot-10 frame effectively on defense.

However, just preventing a made basket isn’t the only aspect of defense. He also needs to be closing out the possession with rebounds. Unfortunately, Jackson is far from elite in that regard.

The two-time All-Star has never been an elite rebounder, despite having the athletic features to be one. This season, Jackson is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game. The number is just too abysmal to be ignored.

Before the Memphis Grizzlies’ matchup against the Orlando Magic in London, John Wall expressed his frustration at JJJ for not being able to improve on his rebounding skills.

“You have got to be a guy that dominates,” Wall said on NBA on Prime. “You should be getting double-doubles every game. He gotta get more than 3 rebounds in a game.”

John Wall and Rudy Gay don’t understand why Jaren Jackson isn’t a good rebounder Wall: You gotta be a guy that dominates. You should be getting double doubles every game. He gotta get more than 3 rebounds in a game Gay: He’s only had 2 double doubles at the size he is… That… pic.twitter.com/Qq1LlBLgu9 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 18, 2026

The game, which Wall is referring to is when the Grizzlies lost to the Magic in Berlin. Jackson put forth an impressive 30 points, yet only grabbed three rebounds. As the team’s best big man, Wall views that production on the glass as unacceptable.

Wall wasn’t the only member of the NBA on Prime cast to feel this way. Rudy Gay joined in on the conversation to reiterate the sentiment.

“He’s only had two double-doubles [this season] at the size he is,” Gay said. “That just seems low. This is a guy that has so much ability, there’s no reason he should waste it on the perimeter.”

Unfortunately, those words didn’t travel across the waters to Jackson in London. Although he improved from his performance in Berlin, the three-time All-Defensive Team member finished with just 5 rebounds.