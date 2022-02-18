“Because you ain’t really watched me play”: Robert Covington responds to a senior columnist of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Twitter support the Clippers star

Robert Covington and KAT have something to say to a journalist from The Athletic who questioned Clippers star’s basketball skills.

As the trade deadline closed down, the LA Clippers came out to be one of the biggest winners. They got Norman Powell and Robert Covington for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a 2025-second round pick.

While Powell brings provides them a big scoring option and could be the team’s third-best player once Kawhi Leonard and Paul George get back to the starting lineup, Covington could help them become one of the best defensive teams in the league.

RoCo believes he has “probably got the fastest hands in the league when it comes down to it.” Most of the players he has played basketball with want Covington to be on their side if he is on the court at all.

Robert Covington switches onto DeAndre Ayton and fronts him. Ayton swims over to receive the entry pass from Paul but Covington still fights through and gets the steal. pic.twitter.com/1BL0GPpnly — Courtside Clippers (@Courtside_Clips) February 17, 2022

“Insane,” Clippers forward Nicolas Batum said of his new teammate after Clippers almost stole the game from the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns, on Tuesday. “How many steals he had? Three? Feel like he got 10.”

“He’s got the quickest hands. I thought Kawhi [Leonard] was No. 1. I think RoCo might be No. 1.” Batum went on to state.

But there are people who forget that although the former Rockets 3&D guy gets paid a hefty sum to do the dirty work on the court, he has still got many other basketball skills.

“Because you ain’t really watched me”: Robert Covington to a journalist

John Hollinger, the senior columnist of The Athletic in what looked like praise, took a shot at the new Clippers swingman after the game via Twitter. Covington then responded to the journalist.

Because you ain’t really watched me 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) February 17, 2022

The clip shows RoCo driving past Deandre Ayton early in the fourth quarter when he was on a run with some important rebounds and crucial steals to take down Sun’s 13-point deficit. He had 6-points, 8-rebounds, 2-assists, 3-steals, and a block in the game that Clippers lost by 7-points.

Even Karl-Anthony Towns echoed what his former teammate said.

And so did NBA Twitter.

I bet Ro Co can write a column better than John Hollinger can drive the paint. — Samson Bigglesworth (@bigglesw1) February 17, 2022

Owned the guy. Let’s go ROCO! — no emojis (@nbaandchill) February 17, 2022

SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK ROCO 🗣🗣 Granted this Hollinger we talking bout, he don’t watch ANYbody 😭😭 — 🐺 NEW ERA (31-28) (@WolvesGotNext) February 17, 2022

Yep, I can say I have witnessed his moves and many more in #ripcity Roco can straight ball 🏀 — Tasie Hampton (@TasandC) February 17, 2022

We don’t see Covington and other players like him driving to the rim or any other stuff that their teammates do because they are strictly instructed just to play defense and pass or shoot the ball when they get it. But it does not necessarily mean that they can’t ball like other professionals.