Basketball

“Because you ain’t really watched me play”: Robert Covington responds to a senior columnist of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Twitter support the Clippers star

"Because you ain’t really watched me play": Robert Covington responds to a senior columnist of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Twitter support the Clippers star
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“It’s satisfying and amazing because there are quite a few times where I’ve been hearing, ‘OK, come on! You’re past it and Just give it up’”: Formula 1 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve qualifies for the Daytona 500 at the age of 50
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Because you ain’t really watched me play": Robert Covington responds to a senior columnist of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Twitter support the Clippers star
“Because you ain’t really watched me play”: Robert Covington responds to a senior columnist of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Twitter support the Clippers star

Robert Covington and KAT have something to say to a journalist from The Athletic who…