“Michael Jordan gave me the encouragement”: Stephen Curry recalls how the Bulls legend motivated him to build his brand

Retired NBA Legend Michael Jordan motivated Stephen Curry to reach higher for his own brand, advises him to be authentic.

Before Stephen Curry bloomed in the NBA, Under Armour was not a big name in the sneaker world. The Unanimous MVP brought unprecedented growth to the company with his on-court heroics. It is, in ways, similar to what Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan did with the struggling Nike brand back in the ’80s.

The 6x Champion retired 16 years ago, but the revenue generated by the Jordan brand has only increased with time. Although the brand ultimately took off in the ’90s after MJ won his first championship, Nike began sowing the seeds ever since his rookie year. Both parties continue to reap the benefits of a deal that wasn’t Jordan’s first choice.

It is oddly poetic that the mistake that cost Converse and Adidas Michael Jordan, is the same one that cost Nike Stephen Curry. In 2013, Under Armour swooped in when Nike failed to impress the future MVP in their pitch meet. UA roped in Curry with a deal that was similar to what Nike offered Jordan in 1984.

Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry are the only players with a brand to their name

Under Armour followed in Nike’s footsteps by structuring a brand around Curry. It was launched in December last year and given the monstrous season that Curry is having, will grow in no time. The Jordan Brand is like the benchmark for any brand structured around an athlete. As a result, Curry sought Jordan’s advice on how to build his brand.

During their Ryder Cup meeting, The GOAT gave Stephen Curry some pointers on sustaining a brand. In an interview with Nick DePaula, Steph recalls how MJ told him to be authentic and believe in his brand.

“It came up a little bit. It was actually interesting to think about where the Jordan brand was when MJ retired and where it is now. Just the amazing growth that they’ve had.

Obviously, he’s the GOAT, he’s a legend, he has kind of paved the way for this generation to do what we’re doing. He kinda gave the encouragement to keep doing what I’m doing and make sure it’s authentic to me.”

The 33-year old is only getting better with time. He currently leads the league in scoring and the Golden State Warriors boast the best record in the NBA. This can only mean great things for the Curry Brand.

