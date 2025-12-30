“Gotta Get Out Of Our Feelings”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes Hard On His Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently returned from an eight-game injury absence and although his Bucks were only 12-19 when he got back, he’s not at all ready to throw in the towel on this season. The Bucks have won both games on the road since their star got back in the lineup and are well within striking distance of making a move up the standings.

Milwaukee is currently 11th in the East but just a half-game behind the Hawks and 1.5 games behind the Bulls, whom they beat in Giannis’ first game back. They also have a nice little three-game stretch against the Wizards, Hornets and Kings before the schedule really toughens up.

After last night’s win in Charlotte, Giannis got real about what he and his teammates need to do to turn this season around. “We are a really good team,” he began.

“We just gotta get out of our feelings. I think we get in our feelings too easy, and it starts with me. Everybody gotta get out of our feelings. When things don’t go well, we can’t whine and complain … At the end of the day, you have to go out there and earn every single possession and put yourself in position to be successful,” the motivated Greek superstar claimed.

Giannis has been the center of trade speculation for a long time now, but this doesn’t sound like a man who is about to force his way to a new team. This sounds like someone who is committed to this season and making things work with the only NBA team he’s ever known.

Giannis on the road ahead: “I love the 2 games we’ve played against Chicago and Charlotte. We have another one against Washington. We have a great month of very tough games that’s gonna either make us or break us.” Giannis added, “As long as I’m here, as long as I’m healthy,… pic.twitter.com/uIWCeYgZIb — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) December 30, 2025

The Bucks went only 2-6 as Giannis recovered from his calf strain, and they were winless when he missed time with an adductor strain in November.

They’re 10-7 when he starts and finishes, though, which gives hope that if he can stay on the court, they could move up the standings. They’re only four games behind the sixth-place Heat, and with 59 games still to play, there’s plenty of time to make up ground.

It all comes down to Giannis’ health, and to that end, the Bucks have him on a minutes restrictions as he works his way back. He played 25 minutes against both the Bulls and the Hornets, and that cautiousness should last at least a few more games.

Even without his usual workload, Giannis has still been able to make a big impact. He scored 24 points and dished out seven assists last night, and he scored 29 and grabbed eight rebounds against the Bulls on Saturday.

Other than the Pistons and the Knicks at the top of the standings, the East has been wide open all year. If Giannis can stay on the court, the Bucks are going to be heard from.