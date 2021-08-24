“Don’t tell Mark Jackson that Sonya Curry is single”: NBA Twitter reacts as reports say Stephen Curry’s parents Sonya and Dell Curry have recently filed for divorce

Reports reveal that Stephen Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry have recently filed for a divorce

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry have often been credited with raising perhaps the perfect family. Both Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have grown up to be family men, and along with their sister Sydel Curry, all kids have been very successful in all their ventures.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that almost every NBA fan looked at the Curry family as the perfect family in the NBA. But, it seems things were never quite as rosy within the family as they were made out to be.

There have been a lot of shocking reports about the family in recent times. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Reports say that Sonya Curry has already filed the papers for divorce

And we won’t lie, it’s pretty saddening to hear.

This is a family we had followed for a long time as well. Their overall wholesome vibe made many people smile just watching their shenanigans. Perhaps the strongest moment in that category is when the Blazers faced off against the Warriors in the Conference Finals in 2019, and how the parents struggled to support both their sons equally.

At the end of the day though, nothing lasts forever. And while we’re sure that there are many in the NBA community that are saddened by this news, our thoughts go out to the direct family. NBA Twitter, however, was as ruthless as ever. Here are just some of their reactions.

Love Is Dead: Sonya Curry Reportedly Has Filed For Divorce From Dell Curry https://t.co/cqevKnQtd3 pic.twitter.com/mm6bZ3f8KH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2021

Ayesha curry when she sees stephs mom Sonya Curry get hit on during games after divorcing dell curry pic.twitter.com/LIr2obpGoH — jw (@iam_johnw2) August 23, 2021

Sonya Curry and Dell Curry are getting a divorce and dudes are on the timeline celebrating like they got a real shot pic.twitter.com/BiwWXUPlg5 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) August 23, 2021

I low key got upset when I heard Sonya and Dell Curry divorcing. Feels like my parents. Ok so if they divorcing there is no hope for me and my husband. Dang!!! pic.twitter.com/Sglf5uIDT1 — The CRNA Chase (@thecrnachase) August 24, 2021

Don’t tell Mark Jackson that Sonya Curry is single — Tim Forkin (@tim_forkin) August 23, 2021

Everything else aside though, we wish the family the absolute best for the future and hope that this divorce goes as smoothly as possible.

