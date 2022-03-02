Is Markieff Morris playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks? Miami Heat releases neck injury report ahead of match against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris is not cleared to join his team for the game against the Bucks due to a neck injury.

Miami Heat is not getting nearly enough attention for being the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They found perfect fits in the offseason and were right in retaining Tyler Herro. Clearly, head coach Spo and Pat Riley saw something we all failed to see last season.

They have not even unleashed their full potential as Victor Oladipo is still sidelined. Although it is a dog fight for the top spot in the east, the Heat is starting to build a wide gap with a 4-game win streak.

Markieff Morris is without a return schedule

Morris brothers are infamous for hard and unnecessary fouls. Earlier this season in November Miami Heat faced the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and co established a comfortable lead, Miami’s frustrations grew. When the reigning MVP attempted a shot in transition, Markieff Morris elbowed him in full speed.

The Joker then shoved him and the Morris twin snapped his neck. They were both ejected from the game but Markieff suffered a neck injury that has kept him out for 50+ games.

Kyle Lowry remains out for tomorrow at Milwaukee. Markieff Morris is “return to competition conditioning” but not with the team. Victor Oladipo remains in Sioux Falls. Caleb Martin (Achilles) is questionable. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 1, 2022

Markieff Morris has made progress in complete reconditioning for NBA action but not enough to make a return yet. But he is expected to suit up before the end of the regular season and be game ready just in time for the playoffs.

Miami Heat’s upcoming schedule will decide their position in the east. They will face Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns in the span of a week. If they maintain their win streak, it’s highly likely that Heat will clinch the #1 seed.

