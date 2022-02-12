Basketball

“James Harden’s postseason resume is justifiably defined by meltdowns”: ESPN’s Zach Lowe breaks down Playoffs miseries of new Sixers guard as they become a top contender from East

"James Harden's postseason resume is justifiably defined by meltdowns": ESPN's Zach Lowe breaks down Playoffs miseries of new Sixers guard as they become a top contender from East
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"It was the largest deal in the history of motorsports": Check out the biggest Formula 1 contracts of all time
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden's postseason resume is justifiably defined by meltdowns": ESPN's Zach Lowe breaks down Playoffs miseries of new Sixers guard as they become a top contender from East
“James Harden’s postseason resume is justifiably defined by meltdowns”: ESPN’s Zach Lowe breaks down Playoffs miseries of new Sixers guard as they become a top contender from East

The playoff James Harden will be a tough card for the Sixers to deal with,…