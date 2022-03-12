“Grayson Allen never reached out to me”: Alex Caruso isn’t furious anymore over the Bucks guard’s foul but rubbishes reports of him apologizing

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso reveals he isn’t livid over Grayson Allen’s foul anymore, adding he never heard from the latter.

Earlier this year, former NBA champion Alex Caruso was a victim of one of the dirtiest plays in recent times, courtesy of Grayson Allen. The particular play had Caruso drive towards the rim, with Allen leaping in the air, taking a swing at the Bulls guard’s arm in mid-air, resulting in a scary fall.

After reviewing the play, the officials charged Allen with a flagrant 2 foul, earning him an ejection. On the other hand, Caruso has sustained a fracture on his right wrist, requiring surgery, which resulted in him being out of action for 6-8 weeks.

During the post-game interview, Caruso reflected on the incident, saying the following.

“Went up, was going to try to two-hand flush, a little dunk in transition. I didn’t really know what happened during the play. But afterward, looking at it, I mean, dude just grabbed me out of the air. Kind of bulls***. I don’t know what else you can do about it. I’m just glad that I didn’t have any major scary injuries right away.”

Nonetheless, Caruso, who should be making his return soon, didn’t have any anger against Allen. Contrary to reports, Caruso had never heard from Allen after the incident.

Allen’s foul on Caruso made him an overnight villain in the NBA, and rightly so since this was not the first time that the Bucks guard was involved in such a situation. The twenty-six-year-old was known for his dirty plays since his days in Duke.

However, this time, Allen drew a lot of flak from every corner, earning him a one-game suspension. The Bucks guard termed the incident unfortunate, saying the following.

“If I could do the play over again knowing he’d fall like that, I wouldn’t make the play.”

Allen added that he had reached out to Caruso the next day and apologized. However, the latest report suggests this is far away from the truth. Soon to return, Caruso put out the following statement.

Caruso said he has “no anger” any more over Allen’s foul. The six weeks “was pretty frustrating” but nothing he can do about it. Said he never heard from Allen. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 11, 2022

Fortunately, the Bulls have managed to keep themselves in the top 4 seeds of the eastern conference despite being plagued by umpteen injuries. While, the Bucks have been on a six-game winning streak lately.

It will be interesting to see if both teams meet during the postseason.