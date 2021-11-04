“Great job tonight son, hard work pays off”: The Glove applauds his son Gary Payton II for his sensational performance against the Hornets

The Glove gives his flowers to son Gary Payton II in light of his sensational dunk on Kelly Oubre Jr. Payton II had a great night on both ends of the floor.

Payton II’s performance tonight against the Hornets brought him the attention of the Warriors bigwigs such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Steve Kerr. The Warriors guard had 14-points, 5-rebounds, and 3-steals during the seventeen minutes he played.

However, the highlight of his game was his sensational dunk on Kelly Oubre Jr. The former G-league champion even had an alley-oop dunk via Stephen Curry. Payton II got an ovation from the fans at Chase Center with announcers, stating that he changed the game against the Hornets.

Payton II had some crucial rebounds and steals, displaying his versatility as a player. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated that the 28-year old would be in rotation on a nightly basis.

Gary Payton, aka The Glove, expressed his proud moment as a parent on Twitter. Payton Sr applauded his son for the hard work and dedication showcased tonight against the Hornets.

Gary Payton, aka The Glove, applauds his son for his noteworthy cameo for the Warriors

The Glove was one of the greatest defenders in the NBA. Payton Sr was one of the few players who could give Michael Jordan a tough time in the latter’s prime. The former DPOY’s performance in the 1996 NBA Finals is evidence of that.

Michael Jordan, 1996 NBA Finals:

First 3 games: 31.0 PPG, 5.0 APG, 46.0 FG %, 50.0 3-PT %

Last 3 games: 23.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 36.7 FG %, 11.1 3-PT % “Mike, nobody is taking away any of your rings. Gary Payton put the clamps on you, Mike. We saw the games.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/4CkD9p0FQv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 11, 2020

Thus Payton II’s performance against the Hornets on both ends had his father proud. Warriors star Klay Thompson tweeted that he could watch Payton II play defense all night long.

The Twitter universe had some words of praise for the father-son duo as well.

