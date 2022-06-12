“Greatest moment of my career and I had the worst haircut in history”: Steve Kerr reminisces over his iconic game-winner following assist from Michael Jordan in ‘97 Finals

Steve Kerr hilariously roasts his own haircut after watching film of his game-winner against the Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals.

When talking about marksmen from beyond the arc, Steve Kerr is often forgotten as someone who truly was a sniper from 3-point land. Coaching guys like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the Golden State Warriors for nearly a decade has brought about his skill from beyond and his heroics down the stretch to the forefront.

Prior to winning two titles with the San Antonio Spurs and also coaching one of the most iconic teams in NBA history, Steve Kerr made a name for himself on the Chicago Bulls. Similar to how John Paxson had his role play out with the Bulls during their first 3-peat, Kerr was Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s way of getting shots from 3-point range.

Kerr won three straight championships with the Bulls (he won 4 straight during time after winning his fourth with the Spurs in ‘99) and was a deciding factor in one of those three titles.

Steve Kerr on his haircut during his iconic clutch shot against the Jazz.

Bill Laimbeer said that Michael Jordan was a one-man show during his early years with the Chicago Bulls and so it was easy to stop him. Fast-forward to the 1997 NBA Finals, and MJ had fully realized that trusting his teammates was an avenue into prolonged success.

Steve Kerr making the shot that put the Bulls up two and for good in Game 6 of the ‘97 NBA Finals was the product of Jordan’s maturation into a fully-fledged version of himself. Of course, when showing the clip of him draining this shot from a double-teamed MJ, Kerr poked fun at his haircut.

“My first question is, what was I thinking with that haircut? The biggest moment of my career and I have the worst haircut; I look like a marine.”

Kerr still holds the record for having the highest 3P% of anybody in NBA history with 250+ 3PM with it being at 45.4%. He drained 726 shots from behind the arc over 910 games played.