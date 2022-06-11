“Tom Brady’s chances of going to the Super Bowl are greater than Stephen Curry’s chances of making a three”: When Steve Kerr tried to put Tom Brady and his greatness into words by pulling out an insane stat

Tom Brady is a certified winner. We know this. So, when Steve Kerr had to talk about him, he had to pull out a wild stat comparing Stephen Curry to Brady.

Brady’s seven rings don’t really do justic to just how successful he’s been over his career. He has the record for most wins by a player, the record for postseason wins, Super Bowl wins, and Super Bowl appearances. His seven rings are more than any NFL franchise has ever won.

There is no doubt Brady is the greatest player to have ever played in the NFL. He’s been to 10 Super Bowls in 22 seasons, a feat that seems impossible to replicate. Everyone in the sporting world recognizes how great Brady is, even those who don’t play football.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr was once asked about Brady’s greatness, and while Kerr wasn’t able to exactly highlight what the star quarterback has achieved throughout his career, he did bring up one fascinating stat.

Steve Kerr compared Tom Brady and Stephen Curry in the most interesting way

Last year, Curry and Kerr were both put on the spot and asked about Tom Brady and how they saw him. Curry had met Brady previously in 2014, and he said that he had seen the fire in his eyes back then.

He also remarked on how even seven years later, Brady was still chasing after rings which was simply an incredible feat. On the other hand, Kerr didn’t have much to say.

He hadn’t met Brady, and he said that he couldn’t make an accurate assessment comparing the quarterback to his star point guard without having done that first.

However, he did acknowledge that he knew how great Brady was, keeping up with his Super Bowl wins and understanding that what he had done was simply incredible. To justify this, he pointed out that “Tom Brady’s chances of going to the Super Bowl are greater than Stephen Curry’s chances of making a three.”

10 Super Bowls in 21 seasons (at the time of the interview) meant that Brady had been to the Super Bowl in 47.6% of his seasons. Curry’s career three point percentage sits at 42.8%.

Of course, Kerr’s math is a little off in that the 47.6 value doesn’t represent Brady’s probability of making it to the big game but is a simply an indication of how often he’s been there. It’s the proportion that’s being measured, not the likelihood. Nevertheless, it’s remarkable how Brady has been to the Super Bowl in nearly half his seasons, and that’s the point that Kerr was trying to get at.

