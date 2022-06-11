“Whenever I’m done coaching, I’ll look back and thank Stephen Curry!”: Steve Kerr reacts to Warriors star’s Game 4 performance, praises his greatness

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr talks to the press post-game, praises Stephen Curry for his tremendous performance

The Golden State Warriors took Game 4 on the road, to even the series out at 2 apiece. Coming into Game 4, the Dubs were down 2-1, and needed this win, in order to avoid a 3-1 hole. It wasn’t an easy task, but the Dubs managed to do that, thanks to one man: Stephen Curry.

The Chef was cooking tonight, serving the Celtics with a steaming hot 43-point, 10-rebound piece. Steph was toying around with the Celtics’ defense and finding ways to score that the others couldn’t even imagine. Steve Kerr played a huge role in the win as well. Draymond Green wasn’t performing well, and he made a tough call to make Green sit out, and sent Kevon Looney in instead. Looney was brilliant, and that helped the Dubs change the course of the game.

After the game, Steve Kerr stopped and talked about Steph.

Steve Kerr praises Stephen Curry for a marvelous Game 4 performance

It’s never easy to be trailing in the NBA Finals, be on the road, and show up and drop a game-changing performance. However, for Stephen Curry, this was nothing new. Having been to 5 NBA Finals before, he’s experienced all kind of emotions one can, and he was prepared for anything. The Chef came and was cooking.

After the game, Steve Kerr was nothing but praise for his superstar.

“Whenever I’m done coaching, I’ll just look back and say thank you to Steph.” pic.twitter.com/c7zYzHzcQB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 11, 2022

In the post-game presser, Kerr built on the same. He talked about how strong Steph is, physically, and he may be in the best shape of his life right now.

Steve Kerr believes this is the strongest Steph has ever been pic.twitter.com/n8SokGcNjA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 11, 2022

Stever Kerr sure would thank Steph after retiring. With Curry on his team, Kerr won a ring in his debutant season as a head coach. Together, they’ve won 3 championships, and Kerr rose to a Top-15 All-Time coach spot.

For now, both Steph and Steve would get their heads back towards Game 5, and try and get the advantage back at Chase Center.