“Gregg Popovich is 26 wins away from becoming the most successful coach in NBA history”: The 4x All-Star head coach has headed the Spurs franchise for over two decades

According to Redditor HamzaHabibiJr, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is less than 30 wins to become the most successful head coach in NBA history.

Gregg Popovich made his coaching debut for the San Antonio Spurs in 1996. The Spurs have won five NBA championships under Popovich’s coaching out of the team’s six Finals appearances. Coach Pop is one of the most revered coaches in the NBA.

The 3x coach of the year had his best reign from 2003-2014, developing a Big 3, having Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, and Tony Parker as its core. The Spurs became one of the most successful dynasties in league history during the time.

Coach Pop has an untouchable career record, 1310-653, having a winning percentage of 66.7%. The veteran coach has a career playoff record, 170-114, with a 59.9% winning percentage. Popovich hasn’t had a very successful record coaching Team USA. However, the team won gold recently in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Popowich is only 26 wins away from dethroning Don Nelson from the coach with the highest no of wins in NBA history. In all likelihood, the upcoming 2021-22 season will have coach Pop crowned the most successful coach in NBA history.

Gregg Popovich is about to become the most successful coach in NBA history.

Popovich has had his entire coaching career in San Antonio, coaching the Spurs for over twenty-five years. As the veteran coach enters his 26th season, he is on his way to becoming the winningest head coach In NBA history.

“With 1,335 career wins, Don Nelson is currently the winningest head coach in NBA history. Lenny Wilkens is 2nd with 1,332 wins while Popovich is 3rd with 1,310 wins. From 1999–2000 to 2016–17, the Spurs won 50 games each season, setting a record of 18 consecutive 50-win seasons.

Coach Pop needs 26 wins to become the winningest head coach in NBA history. FanDuel has the over/under for the Spurs’ 2022 win total at 29.5.”

The Spurs’ streak of twenty-one post-season appearances came to an end in the 2020 playoffs. In the last couple of seasons, the Spurs have been more towards the bottom of the NBA standings. The team is trying to work around a young core post the departure of its Big 3.

The team had pinned their hopes on Kawhi Leonard as the next face of the franchise. However, Kawhi’s relationship with the team went sour, leading them to trade him to Toronto.

With DeMar DeRozan traded to the Bulls, it’s difficult to call the Spurs a playoff team. However, one can hope coach Pop achieves his target of 26 wins this season.