Steve Kerr to replace Gregg Popovich? NBA insiders report strong speculation about Team USA Basketball head Grant Hill’s decision about their next head coach

Steve Kerr is tipped to replace Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich, as head coach of the U.S. senior men’s national basketball team, league sources say.

In a recent report by trusted NBA insider, Marc Stein, it has emerged that Steve Kerr is most likely to be the new USA men’s basketball head coach, replacing Gregg Popovich. Steve Kerr could be possibly lead Team USA into Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Golden State’s Steve Kerr has emerged as a favorite to succeed San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich as head coach for the USA Basketball senior men’s national team, league sources say. Full coverage via my Substack here: https://t.co/81Yto7V3Zb — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 30, 2021

Quite recently, Gregg Popovich coached Team USA to a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. They beat France 87-82 in the final. At the time, Steve Kerr served as one of Pop’s assistants on the team.

When asked about the head coach job back in August, Steve Kerr commented –

“Of course, I’d be interested. I mean, who wouldn’t be? I’ll leave it at that. I have no idea how it will all transpire” “There are a lot of great candidates out there. And if I were to be considered, that would be an honor.”

Reports suggest that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is also in contention for the job.

Is Steve Kerr the right man for the Job?

Firstly, Steve Kerr is already a proven coach at the highest level with his tenure as the Golden State Warriors head coach. He won three NBA championships with them and made them a force to reckon with.

Kerr transformed the “WE BELEIVE WARRIORS” into an unstoppable dynasty. He showed why he is one of the best coaches in the NBA.

Secondly, His coaching style is very energetic and it involves a lot of ball rotation and spacing on the floor, which suits Team USA really well.

Thirdly, His familiarity with players like Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, who are integral parts of the team, both on and off the court, also helps his case.

As a result, I think Steve Kerr is the right man for the job.

Team USA Managing Director Grant Hill wants a head coach with international experience. As a result, it looks like Kerr has a slight edge over Erik Spoelstra.

In conclusion, it looks like Kerr will be appointed as the new head coach of Team USA.