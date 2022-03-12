“Gregg Popovich, you the greatest coach of all time and I’m thankful for you”: Dejounte Murray writes an emotional message for Coach Pop after setting the NBA record for the most number of wins

With the Spurs’ 2-point win over the Jazz, Gregg Popovich records his 1,336th career win setting the NBA’s all-time wins record for a coach.

The San Antonio Spurs managed to grab a 104-102 win over the 4th seeded Utah Jazz. With this victory, coach the Spurs are not only 1 game closer to clinching the play-in spot, but also helped coach Gregg Popovich grab his 1,336th career win. The 73-year-old surpassed Don Nelson as the winningest coach in league history.

Gregg Popovich has moved up to FIRST for most coaching wins in NBA history pic.twitter.com/Slw3xuBWyW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 12, 2022

As soon as the final buzzer went off, the team gathered around Coach Pop and shared a wholesome moment with the most successful coach in NBA history.

Talking about his remarkable achievement, Pop humbly stated:

“It’s just a testament to a whole lot of people,” Popovich said. “Something like this does not belong to one individual. Basketball’s a team sport. You preach to your players that they have to do it together and that’s certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, the staff that I’ve been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what.”

“It’s not mine. It’s ours.” Gregg Popovich on why he shares the all-time coaching wins record with the @spurs, and with the city of San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/QwRrhTkjGE — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2022

“Gregg Popovich, I love you so much and can’t nobody ever take this away from you”: Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray, who is currently in the midst of a breakout season, took it to Twitter, showing his love to the Spurs legend.

“You The Greatest Coach Of All Time And I’m Thankful And Grateful For You Pop. I Love You So Much And You Deserve This And Can’t NOBODY Ever Take This Away From You!!!!

You The Greatest Coach Of All Time And I’m Thankful And Grateful For You Pop. I Love You So Much And You Deserve This And Can’t NOBODY Ever Take This Away From You!!!! pic.twitter.com/e5760Ky9E9 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 12, 2022

In the team locker room, Dejounte also gave a heartfelt speech to Popovich for his accomplishment, before getting drenched in water. Murray said:

“Before we go home, we gotta celebrate most wins by a coach in NBA history. Coach Pop, you deserve it and we all love you and we’re glad we’re here to be able to enjoy this moment with you.”

Being the hilarious character he is, Pop then went on to warn his squad:

“We’re having shootaround tomorrow and we’re running suicides”

Never change coach Pop.

1,336 career wins! This is truly an outstanding feat. Congratulations, coach Gregg Popovich.