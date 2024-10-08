Zion Williamson Describes Dejounte Murray’s Impact While Sharing His Joke with CJ McCollum

Dejounte Murray made his Pelicans debut yesterday, collecting 6 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes on the floor. This well-rounded play from the guard spot is exactly what New Orleans needed ahead of the 2024-25 season. Therefore, Zion Williamson couldn’t help but share his excitement about playing with a “real point guard”.

During the Pelicans’ post-game press conference, the #1 pick of the 2019 draft was asked about his experience playing alongside Murray in the preseason opener. “I would joke with CJ [McCollum] about it, like, ‘Hey, this is the first time in a while playing with a real point guard man,’” Zion quipped.

Though he played mostly as a shooting guard for the Hawks, Dejounte Murray started his career as a point guard in San Antonio. In fact, his last season with the Spurs saw him average a career-high 9.2 assists.

McCollum, on the other hand, was a shooting guard during his nine seasons in Portland. However, he has filled in as the Pelicans’ primary ball-handler since 2022. He would adjust to the role and set a new career-high in assists per game (5.8) during his debut campaign in New Orleans. But it was always clear to Zion that the 33-year-old excelled in a different role.

Williamson explained, “There are times where, I think, CJ would try to play point and I’m like, ‘CJ, I appreciate it but I need you to score.’”

The star forward added how he has mostly done pick-and-roll moves with scorers like CJ and Brandon Ingram, and that he now needs to adjust to a pass-first guard like Murray. “I’m setting certain screens, and I need to roll faster,” Zion admitted.

It’s a good problem to have because a true point guard can be the difference between an offensive window and a turnover. The Pelicans want Murray to be that difference and his debut indicated signs of that potential.

Dejounte Murray can unlock Zion Williamson’s off-ball scoring

Murray assisted Williamson twice during the opener, highlighting the potential of a dynamic between the two. His understated game can go a long way in New Orleans, where there are many mouths to feed on offense and not many cooks to go around.

During the second half of the 2023-24 season, head coach Willie Green had Williamson running point guard actions to make up for the team’s lack of playmaking. Even this season, he is probably the second best passer on the Pelicans. But the benefit of having Murray is that it allows Zion to excel off the ball.

Murray is a quick decision maker and high-level passer who can find the explosive Williamson cutting to the hoop. As Zion himself explained, pick-and-roll actions between the two are likely to generate a lot of points for the team.

Furthermore, Dejounte is an offensive threat in his own right. He’s coming off a season where he shot 49% from the mid-range and 36% from deep while reaching a career-high 22.5 points per game average. His creation is also going to force opposing defenses into rotations and most importantly, Murray can help the Pelicans space the floor around Zion.

Murray’s feel from range has improved massively in Atlanta, with the former Hawks star converting 39.2% of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts (3.7) last season. This allows coach Green to distribute the playmaking duties between Murray and Zion.