“Doesn’t Take This Blessing for Granted”: Dejounte Murray Heaps Praise on New Pelicans Teammate Herb Jones

Dejounte Murray’s life with the New Orleans Pelicans seems to have started well. Not only does the franchise seem to be on the up with their decisions in the off-season, but he’s also making great friends in the team. One player he seems particularly close to is Herb Jones, and he heaped praise on the 26-year-old.

On SiriusXM, Murray was asked about how his perception of players on the Pelicans has changed since joining the team. He clarified he doesn’t like to pick favorites, but went on to explain why he likes Jones so much. He said,

“Herb Jones is different. Me and my brother was talking about him last night while we was eating dinner and Herb Jones was brought up… He loves basketball, he doesn’t take this blessing for granted… I see him putting his extra work in… Down to earth.”

The interviewer seemed to agree with him, calling Jones a “heart and soul type of guy.” Every team needs someone who lifts spirits, and based on Murray and the interviewer’s words, it seems like Jones is that guy for the Pelicans.

However, he’s not just a vibes guy. Jones was named to the NBA’s First Team All-Defense last year and was the only player who wasn’t a center. His defense was crucial to the Pelicans making the playoff spot, and despite the early loss, his game has provided hope for the franchise’s future.

Jones is the Pelicans’ defensive ace

The forward finished the 2023-24 season as one of four players in the NBA who registered at least 100 steals and 60 blocks. His 1.4 steals per game tied for seventh among all qualified NBA players, and his 105 total steals ranked 11th in the NBA.

During the season, Jones ranked fifth among non-centers in the NBA with 167 steals and blocks. Jones also ranked fourth in the NBA in contested (257) and blocked (15) three-pointers.

While his offensive game needs work, Jones’ specialist role on the business end of the court means he has secured a spot for himself in the starting lineup. With more offensive-minded players like Zion Williamson, Murray, and Brandon Ingram in the lineup, Jones’ offensive shortcomings get covered, and he repays the favor by being their main defender.

Not only is he a solid one-on-one defender, but his long reach and wingspan (7 ft) allow him to be effective as a help-side defender as well. Additionally, his mobility at 6ft 8 means he can switch onto both smaller and larger players on defense.

If the Pelicans are to be serious about perennial playoff contention, they will need to ensure Jones keeps his upward trajectory going.