“Guarantee You He Was on the Phone With Pop”: Victor Wembanyama’s Growth Has DeMar DeRozan Expecting ‘Spooky’ Things

France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) shoots against United States centre Anthony Davis (14) in the second half in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After an incredible debut season in the NBA, where he won the Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama continued to impress with his stellar display at the Paris Olympics. He led France to the final where they succumbed to Team USA. His rapid growth as a player impressed DeMar DeRozan, who believes the Frenchman and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich remained in touch during the offseason to help him improve.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, the Kings star discussed the young center’s magical run with France at the Olympics. He claimed that his performance in the final against the star-studded Team USA roster was proof that he’s ready to take a massive leap next season. He said,

“The way [Wembanyama] played in the [Olmypics] championship game… He is still a kid, bro! But I guarantee you he was on the phone with Pop [Gregg Popovich] that night… I mean Pop giving him some type of insight or knowledge on how to carry that. Now watch how he be this year!”

In the gold medal match, the center scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished two assists, and stole the ball once in a 98-87 loss for the hosts. He was efficient from the field, banking 11 of his 19 shot attempts, and was the reason the game was close until the fourth quarter.

DeRozan is familiar with the helplessness that Team USA felt when trying to outmaneuver the 20-year-old center. On the same episode of the Club 520 Podcast, the former Chicago Bulls forward spoke about the harrowing experience of playing against the rookie. He said,

“We played [against Wembanyama and the Spurs] last year. I swear I had a drive to the lane. I’m on one side of the key, he on the other side. I stopped for the layup and pulled it back out. He was on the other side of the key… I just knew he had the recovery length to be able to f***ing block whatever I throw up.”

Despite being one of the most skilled scorers in the league, DeRozan feared that Wembanyama had the advantage against him every time he got to the rim. Few rookies in NBA history can boast about being as terrorizing as the Frenchman. His performance in the Olympics has only improved his stock.

While fans, analysts, and former players are excited to see the Spurs sensation back in action, stars like DeRozan dread the prospect of playing against the young star.